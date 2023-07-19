‘Entourage’ Creator Teases Possible Return: ‘Never Let Anyone Rewrite History’

Videos by OutKick

The door isn’t shut in Doug Ellin’s mind on “Entourage” eventually returning to TV.

The series wrapped up its epic run on HBO back in 2011 after premiering in 2004, and serious fans have always held out hope it could return for a limited run or several new seasons.

There was a movie that came out that brought the gang back together, and while it was fun, fans have always wanted more.

Well, Ellin, the man responsible for creating the hit, continues to leave the door open that it could happen.

“Entourage” was a major hit on HBO. Will it ever return? (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Will “Entourage” return?

“Never let anyone rewrite history. Spread the word on the podcast and the show. Who knows… we may just run it back one day,” Ellin wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post celebrating the 19-year anniversary of the hit HBO series.

It’s important to note Ellin encouraging others to not “let anyone rewrite history.” The NYT clipping stated “Nothing on network television is as smart, original and amusing as ‘Entourage,’ starting Sunday night on HBO, and this eight-episode series is far less racy and violent than many of the new network shows.”

The woke mob has tried to paint “Entourage” as a terrible show enjoyed by terrible people. Fans definitely shouldn’t allow history to be rewritten.

The show was great for comedy and entertainment.

The revisionist history around “Entourage” is truly nothing short of embarrassing. Somehow, the wokes have tarred and feathered the show as sexist, inappropriate and a sign of everything that is wrong with dudes.

Incorrect. 100% incorrect. Are there some edgy jokes? Sure. Is the dialogue a bit out there at times? Without a doubt. You know my thoughts on that? Good.

It’s a comedy. It should be edgy. If it’s not, then it’s likely failing in its role as a comedy.

Furthermore, the show at its core is about friendship. Vince, Ari, E, Turtle and Drama are five dudes of varying skills and personalities trying to make it in entertainment.

Through the highest of highs and lowest of lows, they’re always there for each other. Last time I checked, that’s a mentality to be celebrated.

America is a better off the more community and camaraderie people feel. If a few envelope-pushing jokes come with it, then all the better.

Will “Entourage” ever return? (Photo by Jason Kempin/WireImage)

While people can try to memory hole “Entourage” and its great success, we will continue to be a voice of reason at OutKick. If HBO had any guts, it’d already be in the process of bringing it back. For the sake of entertainment and humor, I sincerely hope the show eventually returns.