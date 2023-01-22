Entire Bills Team Gifted #3 Pendants Ahead Of Bengals Game To Support Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills will head into their divisional round matchup with the Bengals with some new jewelry.

Every Bills player was given a 3 pendant to support Damar Hamlin.

The entire Bills team was gifted “3” pendants to show love for Damar Hamlin ahead of the Bengals-Bills game 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ILk4W0IzXL — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 22, 2023

According to TMZ Sports, the pendants came courtesy of Gabriel Jacobs of New York City jewelers Rafaello and Co.

It’s definitely a special piece for the players that experienced the terrifying moment Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals.

The pendants aren’t just in the shape of Hamlin’s jersey number. They also carry a quote of his that went viral after the incident. Inscribed on the back of each one is Hamlin’s quote, “If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing.”

Jacobs gave 80 of the pendants to the Bills and Hamlin’s family members. Hamlin himself will get one of the 14-carat gold pendants, only his will also have diamonds embedded in it.

The jeweler said he couldn’t help but feel a connection to Hamlin and his family.

“I was extremely moved by all the outpouring of love and donations that came from all across the world,” Jacobs explained. “Being a jeweler, I wanted to give back in my own way by gifting these pendants as a way for the Buffalo Bills team to continue to honor Hamlin.”

It remains to be seen if Hamlin will be on hand for Sunday’s game. That said, Bills head coach Sean McDermott says Hamlin has been an almost daily presence at the team’s practices facility.

