Damar Hamlin ‘Upbeat,’ But Faces ‘Lengthy Recovery’: Spokesperson

Damar Hamlin is in high spirits, but he’s far from being out of the woods when it comes to his recovery.

The Buffalo Bills defensive back is officially back home after suffering a medical emergency against the Bengals that left him hospitalized for an extended period of time.

There had been optimism he would attend Buffalo’s playoff game this past weekend, but he ultimately chose to remain home. However, he has visited with the team and is maintaining a “positive” attitude.

Damar Hamlin continues to recover after suffering a serious medical emergency. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin is on the road to recovery.

While Hamlin is staying positive and back home, he definitely still has a lengthy path ahead of him when it comes to getting back to 100%.

“Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery. Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this,” family spokesperson and Hamlin’s business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN in a Thursday night statement.

Damar Hamlin maintaining a “positive” outlook after suffering medical emergency. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The great news here is that Hamlin continues to take steps forward in his recovery. When he went down against the Bengals, the NFL world came to a grinding halt.

CPR had to be performed to save his heart, and he was immediately whisked away to a Cincy hospital, where he stayed for days.

He eventually returned to Buffalo and is slowly getting his life back together.

Damar Hamlin “upbeat” as he continues to recover. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Will he play football again? Ultimately, that’s not a question that even matters right now. Hamlin has to focus on doing whatever is necessary to just get healthy. That’s all that matters, and it sounds like he’s moving in the right direction.