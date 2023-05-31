Tottenham Soccer Star Harry Kane Looked Solid Kicking Field Goals, Wants To Try NFL At Some Point

Videos by OutKick

Harry Kane, a soccer star at Tottenham and captain of England’s National Team, appeared on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan and discussed a potential NFL future. Apparently, the “footballer” actually wants to play real football at some point.

“It’s something I want to definitely explore,” Kane said of becoming an NFL kicker. “It’s something I’d love to do.”

Kane acknowledged that despite his kicking background, he doesn’t expect to simply be good enough to immediately make an NFL roster.

England and Tottenham soccer star Harry Kane wants to try kicking in the NFL and it looks like he could realistically accomplish it, eventually. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I know it’ll be a lot of hard work. I’m not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It’ll be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work.”

Kane says he enjoys the NFL and started watching about a decade ago.

“The NFL is something I’ve been following for about ten years now and I love it. I would love to give it a go.”

Transitioning from soccer to NFL kicking seems to make sense. As a soccer player, the aging process takes its toll from a physical fitness standpoint.

But, as an NFL kicker, Kane could probably squeeze a few extra years out of his NFL career. Kane is just 29 years old, so he likely has quite a bit of soccer left.

He mentioned trying the NFL after he retires from soccer and Tottenham, so likely a ways to go before that.

He put some of his football-kicking skills on display, and he looks like he’d do OK out of the gate.

From the view here, this looks like a 50-yard field goal and he made it. Impressive.

Harry Kane drills 50-yard-field goal, but has a few obstacles to overcome to make NFL dream realistic

Now, a few obvious caveats. He’s kicking without pads or a helmet and facing no defense or a snap. That’s first-and-foremost.

Secondly, he’s kicking off a tee and not having to time his run up with a snap.

Thirdly, he’d have to learn how to get hit and not flop on the ground and pretend that he’s dying.

If Tottenham star Harry Kane wants to play in the NFL, he’s going to have to learn to get back up after taking a hit. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

However, often you see video where people take six or seven steps and then kick. Kane actually gets this kick off with four steps and they’re relatively quick.

I actually timed Kane’s run-up against Justin Tucker’s when he booted the 61-yard game-winning field goal against Detroit. Because I’m a “Big J” journalist.

Kane took 1.55 seconds from start to release. Tucker took 1.15 seconds. Now, those tenths and milliseconds matter in the NFL. But, Kane’s not as far off as some who have attempted it.

He does kick with a clear side spin, something that’s going to reduce distance. He has to get that football turning end-over-end.

But again, some training could handle that.

All-in-all, not a bad effort from Kane. I wanted to destroy the idea of a soccer player playing in the NFL, but I just can’t do it.

I don’t think it’s all that crazy.

And, quite frankly, I’d love to see it.