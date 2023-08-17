Enes Kanter Freedom Says He Would Average 60 Points A Game In The WNBA, Which Seems Shockingly Low

Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom believes he would be an unstoppable force in the WNBA.

The former NBA player, whose career came to an end when he stood up against the Chinese CCP, recently floated playing in the WNBA to prove why no man should ever compete against women.

At the time, I said he would score every single time he touched the ball if he actually went through with it. Well, the former basketball player was actually asked about it during an appearance on Fox News, and he has less confidence in himself than I do.

“If I’m allowed in, I will average 60 points and 30 rebounds,” Freedom said when asked by Dana Perino how things might go if he walked onto a WNBA court.

Freedom also called on male athletes to stand up against men dominating women’s sports.

Enes Freedom says he would average 60 points in the WNBA if he changed his name to ‘Eneshia’ and wore a wig

pic.twitter.com/HHLReusvQ7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 16, 2023

Enes Kanter Freedom would put up monster stats.

The Turkish basketball player might just be being humble here because he could hang 60 in a half of WNBA action if he wanted to.

He’s 6’10 and built like a brick outhouse. What woman on the planet is going to box him out? None. Imagine him throwing his hips into a WNBA center. It wouldn’t end well.

It’s not even funny because he is so much bigger that he could seriously hurt someone. That’s why dudes shouldn’t be allowed to destroy women’s sports.

Enes Kanter Freedom thinks he’d average 60 points a game in the WNBA. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Having said that, Enes Kanter Freedom would put up video games stats in the WNBA to the point that games would be over by the end of the first quarter.

Freedom’s career averages in the NBA were 11.2 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 54.8% from the field. Do we really think with his height advantage that he’d only average 60 a game? He could score 100 if he wanted to, and that’s not a joke.

The best WNBA team in the league wouldn’t beat the best boy’s high school team in the country or even be able to keep it close. Put an NBA player on the court and the score would be laughable.

Would Enes Kanter Freedom dominate the WNBA. (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport/ Getty Images)

Have more confidence in yourself, Enes. Getting 60 would be a cupcake.