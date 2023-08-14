Enes Kanter Freedom Suggests Identifying As A Woman To Play In The WNBA

Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom recently floated possibly as identifying as a woman to dominate the WNBA in order to prove a point.

Men identifying as women and destroying women’s sports has become a major topic in America over the past few years.

It appeared Lia Thomas, a biological man, destroying women in the pool pushed things to a breaking point, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

Now, the former Celtics center thinks putting on a wig and destroying the WNBA might finally bring enough outrage to end the nonsense.

Enes Kanter Freedom floats playing in the WNBA to prove a point. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Freedom supports women’s sports.

Freedom recently took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on biological men destroying women’s sports, and it’s clear he’s not a fan.

Freedom recently took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on biological men destroying women's sports, and it's clear he's not a fan.

The Turkish basketball player then asked if him destroying the WNBA would finally get people to care about women’s sports.

Men don’t belong in women’s spaces.

Restrooms – Locker Rooms or Sports.



Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?



Is that when the outrage will begin?

Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life… — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 11, 2023

Freedom is trying to prove a point.

Props to Enes Kanter Freedom for taking a stand for women’s sports. Biological men have no business ruining women’s sports, and more people should show the courage to speak out.

Many of us at OutKick have no issue stating it, including former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. She regularly takes a stand for women on “Gaines for Girls.”

Now, the former NBA player, who lost his career for standing up to China, is taking a stand for women. Allowing men who are bigger, faster and stronger to destroy women who have worked their entire lives in a sport is unacceptable.

Enes Kanter Freedom takes a stand for women’s sports. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

If Enes Kanter Freedom played in a WNBA game, he could score whenever he touched the ball if he wanted to. A WNBA team could try to triple team him and it would make no difference.

Why? Because there are undeniable biological differences between men and women. Enes Kanter Freedom is 6’10” and around 250 pounds. There’s not a woman basketball player on the planet who would have a prayer against him.

Will Enes Kanter Freedom ever play in the NBA again? (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Now, will he actually play in the WNBA? Of course not. He’s just trying to prove a point, and it’s an important point to be made. Men have no business ruining women’s sports. It’s not fair and shouldn’t be tolerated.