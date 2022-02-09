Enes Kanter Freedom Takes Another Shot At China In Ad Airing During Olympics

Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom took another shot at China, this time right in the middle of the Beijing Olympics.

Kanter Freedom is a backup center for the Boston Celtics and has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese government since the start of the season. So much so that China’s state-run TV network will no longer show Celtics games.

While the rest of the NBA has mostly remained silent — in order to protect the league’s relationship with China — Kanter Freedom continues to speak out on the massive human rights violations and genocide taking place in the communist nation.

The latest example is a public service ad entitled “Free Speech Makes Free People,” which is airing during the Winter Games. In it, Kanter Freedom wears a T-shirt that reads, “Free Tibet, Free Taiwan, Free Hong Kong, Free Uyghurs.”

That’s what you call a direct shot at the Chinese government, which clearly believes in none of those things.

“I remember the first time coming to America,” Kanter Freedom says in the ad, via the Daily Wire. “One of my teammates criticized the president, and I said, ‘Dude, what are you doing? They might put you in jail.’ And he said, ‘This is America.’ And he explained to me what freedom of speech means. … Unfortunately if you use your free speech in Turkey, you’ll end up in jail.”

He continued, “People should feel very lucky and blessed to be in a country like America where there’s human right. And obviously, America is having her own problems. But change can only happen in America with freedom of speech. And without freedom, we cannot do anything.”

Kanter Freedom changed his name earlier this NBA season on the day he was granted U.S. citizenship.

