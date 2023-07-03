Videos by OutKick
Enes Kanter Freedom has no tolerance for Natasha Cloud’s recent antics.
Cloud has been taking fire ever since she declared America a “trash” country, and then decided that digging the hole even deeper was a better idea than simply apologizing.
The Washington Mystics player unleashed several tweets over the weekend accusing her critics of being racist, targeting religion, claiming cops murder people and much more. It was so anti-American it would make Kim Jong Un proud.
Enes Kanter Freedom flames Natasha Cloud for anti-America tweets.
Well, Cloud might get to meet the North Korean dictator if Freedom has his way. On Monday morning, Freedom ripped Natasha Cloud on Twitter in blunt fashion for the world to see.
“Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes,” the former NBA player tweeted, in part.
The ex-Celtics center correctly pointed out criticism abroad often can lead to murder, torture and rape.
“People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side,” Freedom added.
Freedom is correct when it comes to Natasha Cloud.
There’s no doubt Enes Kanter Freedom’s assessment of the situation is correct, and his point about Brittney Griner is perfect.
Griner wasn’t exactly enthusiastically patriotic prior to spending nearly a year in Russian custody on a drug charge. The WNBA star had to learn the hard way that most of the world isn’t anything like America or our European allies.
You’ve already won the lottery if you live in America in too many ways to count. The USA might not be perfect, but it’s the best country on the planet. Never apologize for feeling that way.
Unfortunately, Natasha Cloud thinks America is awful, full of racist people, believes religion is terrible, thinks minorities are locked up for no reason and more.
If she truly hates this country so much, she should take up Enes Kanter Freedom on his offer. Why not visit North Korea? Why not Iran? Certainly they can’t be worse than America, right?
She should get Brittney Griner on the phone and find out all about it.
Natasha Cloud needs a reality check and Enes Kanter Freedom is the perfect person to give her one. He fled oppression in Turkey and has taken firm stances against real brutality, including that of the Chinese CCP. All Natasha Cloud has ever done is criticize the country that has made her very well-off. They’re not the same.
She’s played overseas so she know that most of the rest of the world is more racist than the US.