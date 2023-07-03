Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom has no tolerance for Natasha Cloud’s recent antics.

Cloud has been taking fire ever since she declared America a “trash” country, and then decided that digging the hole even deeper was a better idea than simply apologizing.

The Washington Mystics player unleashed several tweets over the weekend accusing her critics of being racist, targeting religion, claiming cops murder people and much more. It was so anti-American it would make Kim Jong Un proud.

WNBA player Natasha Cloud doubled down on her claim America is "trash" and claimed her critics are racist.



Disgusting. Never apologize for loving America.



Too many of my friends paid a high price for our freedoms for me to ever tolerate her garbage. https://t.co/pEPwhbadlp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 3, 2023

Enes Kanter Freedom flames Natasha Cloud for anti-America tweets.

Well, Cloud might get to meet the North Korean dictator if Freedom has his way. On Monday morning, Freedom ripped Natasha Cloud on Twitter in blunt fashion for the world to see.

“Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes,” the former NBA player tweeted, in part.

Enes Kanter rips Natasha Cloud in response to her anti-American tweets. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The ex-Celtics center correctly pointed out criticism abroad often can lead to murder, torture and rape.

“People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side,” Freedom added.

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.



Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… https://t.co/A3Kfojx9jQ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 3, 2023

Freedom is correct when it comes to Natasha Cloud.

There’s no doubt Enes Kanter Freedom’s assessment of the situation is correct, and his point about Brittney Griner is perfect.

Griner wasn’t exactly enthusiastically patriotic prior to spending nearly a year in Russian custody on a drug charge. The WNBA star had to learn the hard way that most of the world isn’t anything like America or our European allies.

You’ve already won the lottery if you live in America in too many ways to count. The USA might not be perfect, but it’s the best country on the planet. Never apologize for feeling that way.

Natasha Cloud is taking serious heat after calling America “trash.” She has since doubled down and not apologized. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Natasha Cloud thinks America is awful, full of racist people, believes religion is terrible, thinks minorities are locked up for no reason and more.

If she truly hates this country so much, she should take up Enes Kanter Freedom on his offer. Why not visit North Korea? Why not Iran? Certainly they can’t be worse than America, right?

She should get Brittney Griner on the phone and find out all about it.

Religion in this country is political, it’s weaponized, it’s hypocritical, it’s disappointing. It’s not love. Because God is love. In the purest form.



Take a good hard look at how y’all live your life in a constant state of hate and judgement. Hypocrisy at its finest. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST.



You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman.



This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Natasha Cloud needs a reality check and Enes Kanter Freedom is the perfect person to give her one. He fled oppression in Turkey and has taken firm stances against real brutality, including that of the Chinese CCP. All Natasha Cloud has ever done is criticize the country that has made her very well-off. They’re not the same.