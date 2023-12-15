Enes Kanter Freedom Destroys LeBron James For Not Standing During National Anthem

Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t impressed by LeBron James’ lack of respect during the national anthem.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been facing serious criticism after he was filmed walking around and sitting during the national anthem prior to a USC game.

Unfortunately, it definitely wasn’t surprising, but that hardly makes it any less disappointing. LeBron just can’t be brought to care about the beautiful flag that represents the country we call home.

The backlash has been swift and unrelenting. The former NBA center is now joining those ripping the four-time champion.

“Lebron James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem! He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country, so that he can live his life freely,” Freedom tweeted, in part, Thursday

Lebron James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem!



He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country, so that he can live his life freely.



Poor example of leadership and an… pic.twitter.com/Ygef3vB6dc — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 14, 2023

Enes Kanter Freedom slams LeBron James.

This is the same point a lot of people, including myself, have made time and time again about LeBron James.

He has no problem trashing the police, criticizing the First Amendment, not standing for the national anthem, but he won’t say a single word about the crimes of the CCP in China.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever.



I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

When it comes to actual issues in the world, LeBron finally doesn’t want to weigh in. In fact, as proven by the Daryl Morey situation, he’s more likely to attack our rights here in America than criticize the Chinese dictatorship.

He literally said Morey “wasn’t educated” because the former Rockets GM supported freedom for people in China.

Enes Kanter Freedom rips LeBron James. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, he’s been filmed walking around and sitting during the national anthem. Enes Kanter Freedom is correct to criticize him, and many more people will continue to do the same. Standing for the national anthem with pride should be the bare minimum, and LeBron can’t even bring himself to do that.