Enes Kanter Freedom Is Shocked Joe Tsai Is Allowed To Own Brooklyn Nets Given Connection With China

Enes Kanter Freedom has sacrificed his professional basketball career to speak out against the NBA’s hypocrisy when it comes to human rights issues in other countries, specifically China.

You can’t mention the NBA’s hypocrisy regarding human rights issues in China and not mention Brookly Nets owner Joe Tsai, which is something Freedom touched on during his interview with Dan Dakich on ‘Don’t @ Me‘ on Wednesday.

“A couple of NBA players are starting to speak out about the things happening with Nike and they start to criticize the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai,” Freedom explained.

“He is pretty much funding genocide in China, which I am shocked that he owns a team in the NBA. I just don’t know how Adam Silver can give him an NBA team, a guy that is funding the genocide.”

Other than being the owner of the Nets and an advocate of China’s communist regime, Tsai is a co-founder and the executive vice chairman for the Chinese tech company Alibaba. The tech company reportedly funded technology widely used by China to track its citizens in a region where over one million Uighur Muslims were forced into ‘re-education’ camps.

ESPN reported earlier this year that Tsai is financially supporting “cultural genocide” of Uighur Muslims in China. Tsai has never been on record condemning the genocide taking place in China and never will given that he makes much of his fortune from Alibaba.

Enes Kanter Freedom Calls Joe Tsai A Hypocrite

Tsai and the Nets have been in the news for all the wrong reasons more recently due to Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-semitic film on social media.

Irving was originally suspended “at least five games,” but the suspension ultimately kept him off the court for eight games.

Freedom applauded Tsai for condemning Irving’s anti-semitic behavior, but made sure to point out that the Nets’ owner needs to be held accountable for his actions as well.

I applaud you for condemning @KyrieIrving after multiple antisemitic incidents.

It’s time to condemn yourself for supporting the millions of Muslims being slaughtered in #China



You literally contribute to genocide,you freaking hypocrite @joetsai1999



You’re far worse than Kyrie https://t.co/kf43PZmtmm — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 29, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom recently earned the ‘Most Valuable Patriot‘ (MVP) award at the fourth annual Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards in Florida.

Freedom spoke to OutKick exclusively last summer about the NBA blackballing him for his activism, which we encourage you to read here.