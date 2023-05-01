Videos by OutKick

Enes Kanter Freedom might have his sights set on something much larger than sports.

The former Boston Celtics center hasn’t played since the 2021-2022 season, and it’s highly-unlikely he ever plays in the NBA again.

The Turkish-born basketball player has been an outspoken critic of China, and if there’s one thing everyone knows about the NBA, criticizing the communist dictatorship simply won’t be tolerated. The NBA’s posture is it needs to ask Beijing’s permission to use the bathroom in the morning.

Freedom spoke out against the atrocities of the CCP, and his NBA career is now over. The good news is he isn’t going away.

Enes Kanter Freedom is an outspoken critic of China. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Freedom might be heading to Capitol Hill.

He revealed over the weekend on Fox News that he might run for political office, and thinks Florida could be a good home base.

“I am having a conversation with people. Obviously, it’s a process. I am just trying to find the right place where it’s warm, obviously… I really like Florida,” Freedom said during a Sunday appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend” when discussing potentially running for office.

Kanter is also very grateful to be an American citizen, and further added, “I talk about how lucky and how blessed we have it in this country because I know that some of my teammates love to criticize America, but I talk a lot about what’s happening on the other side and how blessed we are in this beautiful country.”

Enes Kanter Freedom teases congressional run. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The former NBA player routinely takes a stand for freedom.

Lots of people like to claim they have a backbone and stand up or what’s right. Very few actually are willing to put it all on the line.

Enes Kanter Freedom definitely does on a regular basis. He goes after the CCP for its horrific crimes against the Chinese people, specifically the Uyghur population. China runs camps of pure horror against the ethnic minority group, and while many might turn a blind eye, Enes Kanter Freedom won’t.

He’s also a very vocal critic of the Turkish government and authoritarian Recep Tayyip Erdogan. For that, he’s had a bounty placed on his head. Yet, he still refuses to be silent. That requires some serious courage and guts that you rarely find these days.

Enes Kanter Freedom suggests he might run for congress. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Will he take that spirit and courage to Washington D.C. as a congressman? Anything is possible, and Florida would definitely welcome him with open arms. At the very least, we know he won’t ever be silenced.