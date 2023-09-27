Emotional Support Alligator Wrongfully Denied Entrance To Phillies Game

Videos by OutKick

Phone… wallet… keys… emotional support alligator.

The MLB regular season winds down, and Phillies fans are pouring in to watch their penultimate series of the year, facing the Pittsburgh Pirates at home.

One unlucky fan was denied entrance to Wednesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park after attempting to sneak in an “emotional support” alligator.

Venue security refused entrance to the fan and his emotional support gator … a sad case of reptile dysfunction.

No Gator-Aid Allowed At CBP

Fox 29 Philly reporter Howard Eskin relayed the photo.

Are you kidding me. A #Phillies fan tried to come into game tonight with what they said was a “service animal.” An Alligator! Yes an Alligator. Thing’s I’ve never seen. This is it. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/H7A0FM0IYC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 27, 2023

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of erratic, exotic and even erotic emotional support options. When it comes to animals at a sporting event, this may be the wildest. A real croc of sh*t.

Well, turns out this alligator is an influencer who goes by “WallyGator.” According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jonestown resident Joie Henney owns the emotional support pet.

Its socials are darned adorable. WallyGator saunters around different parts of Philly, fit with a vest and leash.

According to Citizens Bank Park guidelines regarding emotional support animals: “Certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”

On the contrary, the idea that such a creature is tethered to only cats and dogs is preposterous. For some, hauling around a scaley, five-foot gator is the key to reducing anxiety and stuff. To say otherwise is a slap in the face to inclusion.

The Phillies are in desperate need of emotional support, facing a 5-0 deficit against the Pirates after three innings.

Let the gator in!

Check back with OutKick as the story updates.