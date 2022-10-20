Former Top Recruit Emoni Bates Hopeful Arrest Will ‘Inspire Others’

Emoni Bates, one of the top college basketball recruits in the 2021 class, was arrested in September on felony gun charges. Those charges were dropped earlier this week, but Bates is still hopeful his arrest will “inspire” others along the way.

Bates was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon after being pulled over at an intersection in Superior Township, Michigan.

Bates released a statement thanking God, his family, friends, and lawyer. In the statement, he explained he hopes that his difficult situation inspires others in the future.

“I hope my mistake can inspire others to think before acting. Growth is a lifetime experience, I will harness the value within this lesson and continue to be of service to my community,” the statement read, in part.

Emoni Bates averaged 9.7 points per game during his freshman season at Memphis. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bates Averaged 9.7 Points For Memphis Last Season

The 18-year-old reportedly told officers there was marijuana and a gun in the car. Bates’ lawyer, Steve Haney, told reporters after the arrest was made that he had “borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car.”

Prior to the charges being dropped by Judge Patrick J. Conlin Jr., ESPN had reported they were expected to be dropped after Bates completed a misdemeanor diversion program. A not-guilty plea had previously been entered on the hoop star’s behalf.

Bates began his college career at Memphis where he appeared in 18 games as a true freshman last season. He entered the transfer portal and committed to Eastern Michigan, which is located in his hometown on Ypsilanti.