Emmitt Smith’s Son Pulls Off Incredible 87-Yard TD In First Carry of the Season

Stanford running back EJ Smith is the son of all-time NFL great and former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith.

The junior is taking on his first season with expectations of a full-time starter’s workload, and in his first game, Smith did not disappoint. He channeled his father’s strong running, including a highlight-worthy 87-yard touchdown run against Colgate on Saturday.

In his first carry of the season, EJ took an inside run, weaved his way through the Colgate defense and ran off for the first score of Stanford’s season.

EJ Smith helped the Cardinal team tally their first win, 41-10, of the season in dominant fashion. Smith finished with 11 carries for 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Setting Emmitt Smith —the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 rushing yards — as the standard for the young man’s college career may be unrealistic, but the 6-foot, 210-lb. Stanford RB is proving he has the physical attributes to become a close homage to his famed father.

