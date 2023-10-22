Emmanuel Acho Ridiculously Suggests Caleb Williams Should Sit Out Rest Of Season

Videos by OutKick

Life comes at you fast. That’s a lesson that’s become all too apparent to Caleb Williams.

Just two short weeks ago, the USC Trojans quarterback was potentially on his way to a second-consecutive Heisman, and his team felt like a shoo-in to make the College Football Playoff. After back-to-back losses, though, USC has tumbled to No. 24 in the AP Poll. And that Heisman Trophy? It’s probably finding a new home.

Williams undoubtedly feels discouraged. So according to former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, he should probably just give up.

“With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season. The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game,” Acho posted on X. “The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision.”

There are a number of reasons why this is terrible advice.

For starters, Acho is encouraging loser behavior. Welp, things aren’t going my way, so I guess I’ll just quit. If all college football players who weren’t going to win the Heisman or the National Championship simply gave up, there would be no college football.

I also understand not every college football player is the likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick. But that brings me to the second problem with Acho’s idea: It’s selfish.

Caleb Williams Has To Finish What He Started

If Williams opted to sit out the rest of the season to protect himself for the draft, he’s not just disappointing his fans. He’s also telling his teammates (some of whom are also fighting to impress NFL scouts) that he is more important than they are.

The epitome of a me-first mentality.

And finally, Caleb Williams is getting paid to play football — not to stand on the sideline.

A lot of star players opt to sit out inconsequential bowl games. And in a pre-NIL era, I could understand that. You don’t want to risk hurting your NFL draft stock to play in a game that means nothing. I never liked it, but I understood the “business decision.”

Not anymore.

Williams has inked NIL agreements with Athletic Brewing Company, Fanatics, Neutrogena, AT&T, Beats by Dre, PlayStation, AC+ION Water and Dr. Pepper. At nearly $3 million in annual value, the 21 year old is currently the third-highest earner in college football.

Sure, that’s not NFL money. But it’s a whole lot more than most of us watching college football could ever dream of.

To be clear, sitting out the season is just Acho’s suggestion. There’s been no indication Williams will actually take this advice.

But imagine: I quit on my team, now pay me millions to play for yours. What a message that would send to NFL GMs.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.