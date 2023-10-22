Caleb Williams Looks Absolutely Miserable As USC’s Season Falls Apart

Videos by OutKick

Caleb Williams didn’t appear to be his usual energetic self Saturday night against Utah.

The Utes beat the Trojans 34-32, and it’s the second straight loss for Lincoln Riley’s team. USC now sits at 6-2, and the hope of getting to the College Football Playoff is nothing more than a pipe dream at this point.

The season is unraveling after a 6-0 start against weak competition. Turns out playing teams with a spine and talent is a real problem for Caleb Williams and company.

Well, he looked like he wanted to be anywhere else on the planet other than playing Utah Saturday night.

The Heisman winner was shown on the broadcast after suffering his second straight loss, and his expression and body language speaks for itself. Give it a watch below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@Outkick.com.

Caleb Williams is full of emotion after the game pic.twitter.com/zaczFHzWxs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams and USC lose Utah.

Where’s all the energy, Caleb? Where’s all the big talk and swagger fans are used to seeing? What happened?

Let’s not forget that Caleb Williams just a few days ago talked trash about a random Notre Dame fan who trolled him after losing to the Fighting Irish.

“Everybody wants to be in these two size 12 and a half shoes right here. I’m not worried about some kid running on the field who doesn’t really have anything associated with Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself. I’ve got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead. An opinion of a sheep? Lions don’t worry about that, so I’ll keep moving on and keep fighting,” Williams told the media earlier in the week.

Everyone wants to be in his shoes? Interesting. Very interesting, Caleb, because the Trojans could very easily be unranked in the near future.

It’s almost like talking a big game and actually having to go out and win big games are two very different things.

There’s a great saying that has always stuck with me:

“There are two kinds of athletes. Those who are humble and those who are about to be humbled.”

Caleb Williams and the Trojans lost to Utah Saturday night. The Trojans are now 6-2. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Seems relevant in this situation. Caleb Williams has a big time persona, and that’s all good and dandy when you’re winning. Now, USC has lost two straight games against the only two good teams the Trojans have played, and Caleb Williams looked miserable. A little less talk and a little more winning is certainly what USC fans want to see at this point. Shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.