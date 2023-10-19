Caleb Williams Responds To Notre Dame Heckler In Unbelievably Cringe Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Caleb Williams’ reaction to a Notre Dame student heckling him was worse than his actual play against the Fighting Irish.

The Trojans were absolutely dismantled and destroyed in South Bend 48-20 last weekend, and an ND student became an overnight legend when he rushed the field, came up to Williams and boldly stated, “Let me see those nails now, bro!”

It was one of the funniest moments of the season, and despite the outrage mob needing a reason to be upset about everything, everyday sports fans loved the young man’s swagger and energy after the massive home win.

Naturally, I went on the hunt for the young man (always send your tips to David.Hookstead@outkick.com) who became an internet hero, and after navigating a lot of different avenues and top-secret sources, I finally made contact with him, whose name I’m withholding. He had a great reaction. Learn to laugh everyone!

“The biggest thing I have to say about the situation is that I hope that people took it as nothing more than a fun joke,” the Notre Dame student told me.

Caleb Williams responds to fan who trolled him.

Unlike the Notre Dame student who had a great reaction to the whole thing and was all about humor, the USC QB went full hardo mode with an all-time cringe reaction.

“Everybody wants to be in these two size 12 and a half shoes right here. I’m not worried about some kid running on the field who doesn’t really have anything associated with Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself. I’ve got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead. An opinion of a sheep? Lions don’t worry about that, so I’ll keep moving on and keep fighting,” Williams told the media Wednesday, according to 247Sports.

Cringe. Absolutely over-the-top cringe.

It’s sometimes really hard to root for guys like Caleb Williams. He paints his finger nails, including with vulgar messages, and then has a comically stupid reaction when a fan trolls him.

If you want to paint your fingernails with messages and you get your butt kicked, then you better be ready to take it.

Instead, he chose to talk about how the Notre Dame kid is a “sheep.” I have had very limited interactions with the ND student, and I can already tell I would much rather prefer to drink beer with him over Caleb Williams.

Whose side are you on in the funniest feud in college football? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.