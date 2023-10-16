Notre Dame Fan Runs Onto Field To Troll Caleb Williams In Ruthless Fashion

Videos by OutKick

A Notre Dame fan has emerged as the hero the internet needs, following some incredible trolling of Caleb Williams.

Williams played arguably the worst game of his college football career Saturday night against the Fighting Irish. The end result was a 48-20 loss for USC.

It was an ugly night to be Caleb Williams or a fan of the Trojans. His hopes of repeating as the Heisman winner are pretty much gone.

USC QB Caleb Williams was trolled in ruthless fashion after losing to Notre Dame. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notre Dame hilariously trolls Caleb Williams.

Well, it turns out his night got a little worse after the clock hit zero thanks to a very bold Notre Dame fan.

An unnamed internet legend ran up to Williams as he stormed the field and loudly shouted, “Let me see those nails now, bro!”

A man who appeared to be security quickly ushered Williams away as the young man started celebrating with a Notre Dame player. Check out the incredible video below.

“Let me see those nails now bro”



ND student ran up to Caleb Williams on Saturday night….@BarstoolIrish pic.twitter.com/qIlgMRqrfW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2023

This is a laugh-out-loud funny moment.

It’s moments like this one where we’re all reminded college football fans are cut from a different cloth than most sports fans.

Instead of just celebrating with his friends, this guy decided to run up to the projected first overall pick and taunt him about painting his fingernails.

Williams has a long history of painting his nails for games, and that includes vulgar messages.

You need to look at what Caleb Williams had painted on his fingernails for Notre Dame tonight (photo by AP’s Mark Terrill) pic.twitter.com/Ixyz1DTPBm — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 27, 2022

Well, if you’re going to make painting your nails a big part of your persona as an elite QB, then you better be ready to get dragged if necessary.

Seriously, look at Williams in the photo below as the young man mocks him for painting his nails. The USC QB looks ready to hide in a cave for years.

Easily one of the best sports photos of the year.

A Notre Dame fan trolled Caleb Williams in hilarious fashion after beating USC. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Please email me at david.hookstead@outkick.com if anyone knows who this hero is. We need to identify him as quickly as possible so I can high five him for humbling Caleb Williams. You love to see it.