Woman Claims Pro Hockey Player Ghosted Girlfriend Of Eight Years While In Russia, But Does It Pass The Sniff Test?

Emma Noyes is responsible for a video kicking up all kinds of drama online.

Noyes, an author, posted a mega-viral TikTok video claiming a pro hockey player ghosted his girlfriend of eight years after taking a deal to play hockey in Russia in the KHL.

The video has since been taken down from TikTok, but not before it managed to also get ripped and shared all over X.

The story is very simple. The unnamed boyfriend took a lucrative contract in the KHL (checks out so far), and just ghosted a woman – who viewers are led to believe is Noyes for most of the video – seemingly out of nowhere and is now engaged.

Multiple friends of the woman at the center of the story – again believed to be Noyes – who are FBI agents were able to help her piece the situation together, and she explained it all in the now-deleted TikTok video. Only at the end of the video does Noyes pivot and claim the story isn’t about her. It’s about her friend.

“This is a true story. It did not happen to me. It happened to my best friend of 20 years. A woman I’ve known for 20 years. This is not a novel. This really happened. And sir, if you’re watching. You know who you are and you can rot in hell,” she explained with passion.

Give it a watch below, and definitely hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your thoughts.

Something about Emma Noyes’ story seems……well……just off.

I have a lot of questions about this video, and to put it frankly, I’m not sold at all. First off, why isn’t she naming the guy?

She has nothing left to lose at this point, right? If her friend spent eight years of her life with a man who then just ghosted her, then flame him. Give us the name. Feed us the information. We yearn for the drama.

Name the name, Emma! Name him and name him immediately. This is important mainly because it stops other people from being accused.

People started to believe the guy in question is Jeremy Brocco, which she released a second viral video debunking. However, without naming anyone, speculation just grows.

Here’s the reality of the situation. Emma Noyes is in the content game just like the rest of us. She’s a very successful author. She’s cranked out plenty of content over the years, and even has a degree from Harvard. I’m not sure that’s as impressive as it once was, but it’s still certainly an accomplishment.

Out of thin air, she drops a video claiming her best friend was ghosted by her boyfriend of eight years, but makes sure to provide no details other than to say he plays in the KHL. There are dozens of foreigners in the KHL. That doesn’t narrow it down at all.

What was the purpose of this story if zero details were going to be shared in order to find the guy? Was it to go viral? Perhaps. Perhaps not, and to be clear, I’m not saying it’s not a true story. It could be, but where is the proof? More than 27 million people reportedly viewed the video before it was nuked. It was crushing it. So, why take it down?

We need answers, and we need them ASAP. Everything is conveniently too vague to make sure no identity can be found. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.