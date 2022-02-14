Eminem Took A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Videos by OutKick

Forgot About Dre was the popular theme amongst Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime performers, but it’s actually Colin Kaepernick, not Dr. Dre, whom most Americans have now forgotten.

Hip-hop artist Eminem tried drawing attention to Kaepernick by kneeling during his performance, but his actions went largely unnoticed.

That is, until social media users incorrectly stated that the NFL previously banned Eminem from kneeling.

“It was no surprise to us,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told HuffPost Sunday. “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that was going to happen.”

The only surprise was that the kneel itself was planned as a show of support towards Kaepernick. If not for the social media hubbub post-performance and the erroneous claims that he was asked not to do so, no one would even have noticed Eminem’s gesture to Kap.

A moment after bringing the crowd to their feet during his performance of “Lose Yourself,” Eminem took a knee. But the music played on, as did the performance. Within seconds, all eyes turned away from Eminem and onto Dr. Dre, who was now sitting at a piano on a crowded stage, keying the first few notes to “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” originally sung by the late Tupac Shukar.

Within seconds, the cameras were focused on other performers such as Snoop Dogg, and Eminem did not appear on camera again until all of them were together on stage to conclude the halftime show. At that point, all six artists were standing, including Eminem.

In other words, it was all just a bunch of gibberish, and Americans went back and once again, forgot about Kap.

