Emily Ratajkowski May Be Banned From MSG’s Celebrity Row For Leaving Early From Knicks Game

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly been banned from Madison Square Garden’s ‘Celebrity Row’ after leaving a Knicks game early and I’m all for it.

“Celebrities… they’re just like us!” Except every single time they’re not. And in this instance, I can’t believe I’m actually saying this but I applaud MSG owner James Dolan for holding Emrata to account.

Just because you’re a smokeshow doesn’t mean you can come and go as you please. No, Emily – you need to sit and watch the pathetic Knicks play just like all the rest of us peasant fans in the 300 level.

Emily Ratajkowski frequented Madison Square Garden a lot when she was dating Pete Davidson. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

RATAJKOWSKI LEFT EARLY – A BIG ‘NO-NO’

According to the New York Post, Ratajkowski and fellow model friend Irina Shayk left their courtside seats during a Nov. 24 game when the Knicks were down by 21 points. However, in an early Christmas miracle the Knicks came back and actually ended up defeating the Heat 100-98!

But Ratajkowski wouldn’t know it because she bounced early.

The Post reports that this past week Ratajkowski tried to get comped tickets for a New York Rangers game and was denied because she broke the Celebrity Row rule of leaving early. According to an MSG spokesperson, “Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers… but she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

Wow. Bold move by James Dolan to not want the superstar model to be broadcasted across fans’ televisions.

RATAJKOWSKI WILL HAVE TO BUY FUTURE TICKETS

The Garden’s Celebrity Row is unlike anything else in sports. You can’t buy these tickets – you have to be placed there because you are who you are. You sit on MSG’s court knowing that with it comes a ton of photographers documenting your every move and that you are part of the “who’s who” in pop culture. Ratajkowski is no stranger to this – she has frequented both Knicks and Rangers games plenty of times especially when she was dating Pete Davidson.

Unfortunately for Emily she has to deal with MSG owner James Dolan. This is the same guy who kicked out a mother from a Girl Scouts group last year due to something her employer did that she had nothing to do with. Dolan also reportedly even has a celebrity ‘blacklist’ that includes Michael Rapaport and anyone else who dare criticizes the team.

Dolan is that thin-skinned, but at the end of the day he’s allowed to do what he wants because he’s the owner.

Ratajkowski can also do what she wants – she’ll just have to buy tickets like the rest of us.