Emily Elizabeth Melts Iceland With Relentless Instagram Barrage, John Daly Hangs With The Hooters Girls & This Travel Ball Kid Is 12

Videos by OutKick

How much are you guys tipping for drinks in Las Vegas?

I saw this discussion from Vital Vegas and instantly thought about the Screencaps readers who are in Vegas on a daily basis blowing through thousands of dollars. I knew there was one community out there that would be able to solve this tipping question.

What are you tipping waitresses these days? What is drink service like? Is there one casino out there that offers the best drink service?

Give me all the intel you have on this subject.

According to Vital Vegas, visitors should be tipping $3-$5 per visit from the drink girls. Is this right?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Question: Why are people still tipping $1 for a comped drink in Las Vegas casinos? If they tip at all. pic.twitter.com/WD0huLgWOP — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) November 10, 2023

Veterans Day

I know many of you are off for Veterans Day (which is tomorrow) or you’re a retired veteran who is up drinking coffee and enjoying Screencaps.

Do me a favor and tell me a little bit about your service and something that stuck with you from your time in the military. Give me a little nugget.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Happy Birthday, Marines!



"This pageant serves as a powerful reminder of what it means to be a Marine, now and in days past. "​



​ – Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton pic.twitter.com/SvgZ2qqF0w — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) November 9, 2023

Listen, I hate snakes and I will not be going to the Everglades to hunt pythons with Ashlee Brooke and/or Rosie Moore

• Kevin in Toboso, OH writes:

Seeing the pics of the gal who catches pythons got me to thinking….

A Joe Kinsey, man of the people, trip to the Everglades to catch some pythons. Let the rest of know what it is really like. Are they that dangerous, do they bite that hard? How big do they really get? How do they get rid of them?

Have Outkick pay for the trip and make it a tournament. I believe there is a bounty on them so most pythons = most $ = the champ.

Competitors could be C. Travis (he will bet on anything), D. Hookstead (he is into military stuff), Dan Dakich (because he is who he is), and B. Burrack (enjoy his work). Winner takes all. Just think of the company bragging rights and a free vacation this winter.

Maybe wrap in a local bar tour? Could even take your wives/significant others and have a women’s division?

Kinsey:

I’m perfectly fine finishing last and receiving a DNF on a snake hunt. That’s why I’m so impressed by these Instagram models who will get right into a ditch looking for these monsters. I know, I know…DBAP.

I’m out, dawg.

Screencaps readers respond to Todd Z.’s call to end the #TeamSunrise & #TeamSunset content era

By the way, if you haven’t already, there are some strong conversations over on the OutKick Screencaps group page.

It’s a great place to connect with the biggest Screencaps stars. You should recognize them fairly quickly.

• Kevin W. writes:

I need to complain about the complainers. If you don’t like the sunrise/sunset pics, simply scroll by them. Don’t send an e-mail to you whining about it. Screencaps has so much great content if there’s something you’re not interested in just keep looking. And then there’s the guy who’s always complaining about you including some of the older gals like Elizabeth Hurley and Salma Hayek. I guarantee you the only way he’d have a shot at either one of them is in a wet dream.

Ignore the complainers and keep on putting out the best thing on the internet.

• Shawn R. writes:

Nothing personal, Joe.

But when I see screencaps subjects I am not into, I scroll through them and don’t whine. Things come and go, but most of what I see, I like. But I do NOT censor. If I am not a fan, scroll and let those who enjoy, enjoy.

• Cord M. says:

Since it is hunting season in most parts of the country and always fishing season down here in the sunny south, why not encourage readers to send pictures of their recent success in the woods or on the water. Could be pheasants out west, a monster elk, big whitetail, or a huge redfish. Nothing better than being in the woods or on the water…. Except on Thursdays when we are all supposed to be mowing ( for at least 2 more weeks here ).

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

What the hell is wrong with Todd Z? How does someone not enjoy sunrise & sunset photos? And even if so, just scroll past. Yeesh.

Keep up your great work. Go Texans!

• Tirey in El Paso says:

Joe: I wasn’t going to send these as I thought I was too late for the Sunrise/Sunset/Moon discussion. But Todd Z. inspired me to send. I have quite enjoyed all the pics, and while I didn’t think these pics were me “pouring out my soul”, the more I thought about it, maybe I am.

Friday charity scramble at a local muni. Above pic facing west, turned around and took below pic facing east (bonus points for getting the juvie detention center in the frame?).

Great times, many a beer and fireball/Jaeger/tequila downed…so yeah, I am pouring out my soul.

Kinsey:

Beautiful, Tirey.

What a look into his soul. Just think of the emotions he was going through on the box as the sun was coming up and a full day ahead of him. I know this isn’t something Todd Z. is into, but the minute a reader sends in a sunrise photo from the golf course is the minute I stand and applaud said emailer.

These photos bring back such joyous memories.

• Al from Lansing, MI & Mesa, AZ writes:

Excellent response to Todd Z on the Sunrise/Sunset photos. If he doesn’t like it he can scroll past them OR as you pointed out come up with an alternative topic.

• Gerard in Illinois writes:

For Todd if you so desire 🙂

Lake Michigan sunrise.

• John H. writes:

Cuz I like stirring the pot lol. The sunset from my back porch in the Southeastern most tip of Ga

• Warren M. writes:

I’ve been meaning to email for a while and even drafted this email in my head several times. I wanted to touch upon a few things.

The #SunriseSunsetMoon photos are incredible and to add to your excellent commentary today, it’s something anyone can do. Not all of us mow on Thursdays (our HOA community hired a lawn company) or are travel ball hardos, but any of us can take a photo of a sunrise, sunset, or the moon. I think it’s probably the one thing everyone who reads Screencaps can join in on. Attached is a photo from last night. Fun fact: two of three TV news broadcast towers are in the photo (third is off camera). My first email to you was last year showing off an epic Halloween setup in Wellington, Florida. Well, my wife and I have seen a Key West-style townhome in Jupiter, FL get more and more epic for Halloween the last 3 years. I attached a couple of photos. My wife and I went to Ft. Myers Beach for the Island Hopper country music songwriter fest. Things are reopening, but it’s still a bit sad following Hurricane Ian over a year ago. If anyone is thinking vacation, please consider a visit to the area to help out and enjoy the beach, people, food, and drinks. Recommend the Pink Shell hotel, Doc Ford’s (Yucatán Shrimp), Dixie Fish Co. (their homemade coconut colada is phenomenal), and pretty much anything on the island. We saw Chris Janson perform and he was terrific. Highly recommend his music and the live show was excellent and rocking. Sorry I didn’t fill out the survey, but Beau from Toledo summed everything up perfectly. Y’all are doing great things at OutKick and I enjoy all the writers’ work! Yes on video! I may be an article guy, but many of my Gen X and younger friends prefer video. Would be interested in some Screencaps videos. There’s something about Screencaps on Saturday. I love it M-F and SeanJo is doing great work on Sundays, but Saturday Screencaps is my favorite. I more than likely ran 10-14 miles or rode my bike for 50 that morning, and by the time I get to a fast-casual Latin American restaurant in Palm Beach County (with a full bar), I’m ready for lunch, a beer, and Saturday Screencaps at the bar. It just hits different. My wife has been enjoying the occasional basic women jokes, so don’t stop now! The Keri’s and Aimee’s have her laughing out loud. Probably because she is basic (and admits it).

Kinsey:

After such a nice email, Warren M. gets to post a sunset photo. I might even start making Saturday the official Sunset/Sunrise day because of how nice Warren spoke about the work I put in at a very early hour on Saturdays.

Trust me, there are a BUNCH of Saturdays I don’t feel like getting up and pumping out a column, but then I read an email like this and it tells me I have to keep going.

Thank you, Warren.

• RS says:

Here’s to Todd Z.

Shirley Heights, Antigua sunset

• Bob R. also wanted a piece of Todd Z.:

Sunset off the coast of Spain

• Commercial pilot Danny writes;

Since the people have spoken and the pics continue, here is a shot of Vegas just after sunset.

Kinsey:

How am I supposed to stop posting content like this when I have pilots all around the world sending me photos?

I CAN’T STOP!

I give readers Instagram models, the best common man food in the world, great travel destination recommendations, a heads up on cars they should buy, lumber prices so they don’t make a bad decision on when to build a deck, etc.

There should be a little bit of something for everyone!

‘Crybaby Colts Email’

• Will T. wants a piece of Indy Wentz:

Good morning Joe,

Long time screencaps reader, previous dog picture emailer. I had to respond to “Indy Wentz” from 11/9 screencaps and his absolutely pathetic crybaby Colts email crying about a game from ……checks notes…….2003!?!?

Is any fan base in sports more of a pathetic group of self-victimizing crybabies than Colts fans?

Talk about sad, still offended by “cheating”(which he nobly declined to divulge) from 2003, while simultaneously admitting his soft team could only win with the help of NFL rule changes and their cozy little dome.

I’m sure that’s the reason poor little Peyton Manning was so ineffective when it got a little too cold outside, and poor Starvin Marvin just didn’t feel like running his routes quite as hard because mean old Rodney Harrison and Ty Law just hit him a little too hard.

Colts fans are one of the only fan bases on earth pathetic enough to even indulge this sad self-victimization cycle, I’ve never heard a Baltimore Orioles fan cry over the Derek Jeter “Jeffrey Maier” home run, much less demand and then brag about getting the rules changed so they could win!

All without realizing the irony that Peyton Manning and his daddy Archie lobbied the league to change the rules so Peyton could finally get over the hump and win his birthright super bowl against Rex Grossman in one of the least memorable Super Bowls of all time.

Let’s maybe think twice about airing the sad grievances from literally 20 years ago from a group of people that hung an actual participation trophy banner.

Faking football injuries to change a football game

• Tom Q. writes:

Hey Joe, I can’t recall a game that feigning an injury was a huge issue. I believe the NFL charges teams a TO for injuries in the last 2 mins to discourage teams from faking injuries usually by the Defense to slow a drive/ momentum by the Offense.

What irritates me are cramps being treated as an injury. Cramps are Not injuries. Nothing worse than stopping the game so some trainer can work out a player’s cramp on the field. Crawl your weak body to the sideline and get your massage from the trainer there. Drink some Gatorade and get back in ASAP.

Ridiculous…..

The T’s got caught up in the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980

• Mike T. writes:

That’s an amazing picture, Cindy and I got caught in the ash and had to stay with her parents in Wenatchee, Washington for 5 days.

Mount St. Helens erupts in 1980.



Steve Firth, a friend of the man who took this photo had the following to say:



“…That Pinto and dirt bike belonged to a good friend of mine and when he stopped to turn around, he took this picture.



He told me that there was lightning… pic.twitter.com/lrDaHw0X87 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 8, 2023

Girls on the Run

• John from Coronado writes:

LOVED Judson’s note about Girls on the Run. I wasn’t familiar with the organization until my daughter began as a volunteer “coach” with them. She was finishing up her 7+ years as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy, and was a competitive runner throughout her childhood, and also did some running while attending USNA.

GOTR is a fantastic after-school program, generally located in less-served communities that need after school opportunities for elementary age kids. It teaches running techniques, but more importantly, it encourages the girls to be active and encouraging with each other.

If anyone in the ScreenCaps community is looking for a way to help, GOTR would be grateful for modest financial support so they can get shoes and maybe T-shirts for the participants.

Girls on the Run & a look inside Indy Daryl’s soul from the woods

• Indy Daryl writes:

Congrats to Judson! What an awesome accomplishment for both him and his daughter. So glad that he was able to pinch hit and could make what will one day be a great memory for both of them.

Do Hard Things might be simple but it is definitely a mantra worth living by. In this day and age of seemingly endless entitlement, Instilling it in our kids couldn’t be more important. And I can imagine the smile on Judson’s face when his daughter ran those two extra laps! Incredible.

Also, don’t ever stop with the Sunset/Sunrise/moon photos!! It brings a peaceful start to a crazy world!

God bless those who serve their communities and go through trauma like this

Multiple readers sent in this video on Thursday. I don’t know how first responders can do it day in and day out in this uncivilized society full of maniacs who don’t have a problem pulling a criminal act like this.

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐂 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎#teamHCSO is releasing surveillance and body camera footage from today's ambush of two deputies in Brandon. Both deputies are currently at Tampa General Hospital undergoing surgery for critical injuries.



"Corporal Brito and Deputy… pic.twitter.com/kmcgOA0bu6 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 9, 2023

Let’s go get after it today. Don’t let Todd Z.’s militant views on sunsets and sunrises get into your head. Go out and give 110% at work or the golf course or wherever you’re holed up.

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

$12.5 million bet on table tennis in September with Colorado sportsbooks. pic.twitter.com/NT6UdnstOF — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 9, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

On a scale of 1 to 10, how hot was Farrah Fawcett in the ‘70s? pic.twitter.com/7CbB5o5Le6 — I❤️Nostalgia '𝕏' (@il0venostalgia) November 9, 2023

🦅 SOLD OUT 🦅



This Eagles Varsity Jacket based of the exact design wore by Princess Diana was just re-releases by Mitchell & Ness.



Retail: $400

Resale: $1,000



Profit: $600 each



Keep your eyes peeled for potential restocks on these 3 retailers: Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and… pic.twitter.com/XG4UX7nT3L — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) November 9, 2023

Big 12 student section are going to make this kid cry pic.twitter.com/ui5J46inGr — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) November 9, 2023

Thanks, @JSALOA! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



And a huge shoutout to @HeritageAuction for making this lifelong dream come true!



I am incredibly proud to be the current “custodian” of this 238-year-old document signed by our country’s 1st President!#GeorgeWashington pic.twitter.com/Fyr2L5ho7k — John Morton (@JohnMorton215) November 9, 2023

To the new owner of this adorable Gizmo puppet, make sure you don't feed this little guy after midnight or you'll… well… let's just say it would't be such a good idea! Sold for an adorable £75,000 (incl. bp). #Gremlins #Gizmo #PropstoreLiveAuction pic.twitter.com/C2KVN1Hbn3 — Propstore (@propstore_com) November 9, 2023

November 10 1975



"The wind in the wires made a tattletale sound,

And a wave broke over the railing.



And every man knew as the Capt.

did too,

'Twas The Witch of November Come

Stealin'."—G. Lightfoot



48 yrs ago, The SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Lake Superior, w/a crew of 29. pic.twitter.com/fYixDV3i9Q — Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) November 10, 2023

It will be an immediate ejection from the league if you're caught pulling a stunt like this. https://t.co/F8MCyqSrjn — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) November 10, 2023

We always love to see a vintage beauty 😍



Looking good, @taxus_roboty_koszace pic.twitter.com/k6HUqB6bfq — Cub Cadet (@CubCadet_USA) November 9, 2023

Hello everybody. Please look at this picture of an owl that has been rained on.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/qVJ8kzKIuV — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 9, 2023

Major Dick Winters led perhaps the most storied U.S. Army unit in all of World War II.



On D-Day, he and his "band of brothers" in Easy Company defeated a far larger German force and allowed the Allied advance to continue.



At the Dachau concentration camp, they liberated… pic.twitter.com/xCkbty6uux — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 10, 2023

Brazil was absolutely cooking with these bad boys pic.twitter.com/7Vv9rEB203 — convertible m3 evangelist (@blakesley_) November 10, 2023