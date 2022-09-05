Emily Elizabeth Enjoying Labor Day Weekend, LSU Fans Are Mad & An Incredible Draft Combine You Need To See

Labor Day weekend observations and the football season already feels incredible

Sitting there by myself in the man cave command center late last night crushing Mexicali dip as the Florida State-LSU chaos was unfolding, all I could think about was how great it is to have four straight months of weekends just like the one we just enjoyed.

Despite the doomsday crowd trying to tell you that NIL and the transfer portal will be the death of college football, the sport is just fine. Did you even watch the end of the FSU-LSU game? It’s not like you could tell which guy was on an NIL deal and which guy transfered four times in three years. That final drive from LSU was better than any drama Hollywood has pumped out in the last five years. You might be hung up on the 12-team playoff news. RELAX. Stay in the moment. If Greg McElroy’s color analyst performance during the final five minutes of FSU-LSU tells us anything, it’s that he has a bright future at ESPN where he’ll drive people at home crazy for the next 30 years. The Twitter blue checkmarks are already debating McElroy’s stance that QBs shouldn’t be pitching the ball to running backs from the goal line. That’s hot take show material. I’ll just say it — the Busch Lights and shots just hit differently during the football season. Despite age starting to become a factor when I elevate the recliner, which puts me to sleep in approximately 5-8 minutes, I haven’t lost a step on the flip cup table. The competitive spirit is alive. Adding a third TV to the man cave command center this weekend was the right call. Now I’m thinking one more. There are too many games to consume and plenty of wall space. Mrs. Screencaps and I enjoyed 24 hours without the kids and we ended up at a salt water fish store that was supposed to be closed. The owner’s husband saw us and opened the door to let us look around. That’s when we learned the salt water fish business is booming in NW Ohio — sales have doubled since the ‘VID hit U.S. soil. Mr. Salt Water Fish Store Guy estimated $900-$1200 would get us started with a decent-sized coral reef & fish combo, plus they’d come out to do service calls for an additional cost. I’m out, dawg. That project will have to wait. Our dog would probably crash into the tank and send $300 fish flying across the family room. Credit goes out to my neighbor for creating a Saturday night no kids allowed college football party. We need more of those. I noticed the Costco cheese tray price has jumped. I’ll go ahead and say it, inflation is out of control! That tray was like $8.69 three months ago. I think it’s now up to $9.39. SMH. What’s with all the hate for those of us who hit up Costco on Saturday while Iowa’s playing? Guys, if there are shitty noon games, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with making a supply run to Costco on a Saturday afternoon. If you’re running a bar, let’s turn down the music a little bit at Sunday brunch, especially after a big college football Saturday. I was jealous of my buddy who was at the UNC-App State game. That’s exactly the environment I need these days. By the way, was it a little chilly in Boone, NC? I swear Mack Brown had a sweatshirt on. I had a Gauntlet draft last night and I have to admit it wasn’t the smartest thing to do that draft at an FSU-LSU neighborhood party while doing shots and drinking IPAs. I let too many people into my head and ended up with the Packers, Saints, Steelers and Texans. I’m screwed, but at least I don’t have to change a roster for 17 weeks. Someone paid $8 or $9 for the Jags. I was stunned. I paid $41 for the Packers. My big mistake was missing on a top-level second team. Never again.

• Ripcurl in St. Pete writes:

Attached are some pictures of my boy Sully getting ready for the big game.

Looking forward to the Gauntlet League draft. I have no idea what I should be doing. Will give it a shot.

That’s it from off the top of my foggy head this morning. Have a great Labor Day and get your brain and body right for the NFL this Thursday. We’re back in the belly of the beast.

Some people are saying that's Steve Spurrier. I don't see it. pic.twitter.com/tP43SrQlQ0 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 5, 2022

When we started doing the Sickos Advisory, Watch and Warnings, we never realized it could start fights between the actual National Weather Service locations. pic.twitter.com/yTfWsGv8P5 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2022

This is amazing hahahaha pic.twitter.com/3EH8zXyatJ — Chase Breedlove (@breedmylove) September 4, 2022

Kansas has a player that goes by Joe Exotic, wears number 69, and has an absolutely glorious mullet. If you think there's a better offensive lineman on this planet you are mistaken. pic.twitter.com/o2kn12k8ql — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2022

The security guards around Justin gave him the best protection he’ll get on a field all season. pic.twitter.com/Wkso5FtjU5 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 4, 2022

Early this morning in Columbus (via Jeremy C.) pic.twitter.com/sk7t7p80IS — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 4, 2022

Georgia was getting it in ON & OFF the field. 😂👊pic.twitter.com/KITrvmdauv — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) September 5, 2022

Sold: 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup 4×4 5-Speed & 1984 Honda ATC 200S for $73,000. https://t.co/3iY2UV8Tni pic.twitter.com/rDZRdBTFKz — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) September 4, 2022

rules, mini golf a lucy's amusement park, minot, north dakota, 1987 pic.twitter.com/TPIt5mfhAa — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) September 5, 2022

The pure joy and happiness on Dave’s face while watching Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins play drums on My Hero 😭😭 #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/SNd6uAoLdE — KRush (@Krush59) September 3, 2022

Downtown Las Vegas 51 years ago. pic.twitter.com/AJ4b6r7018 — Remember When Las Vegas (@las_when) September 5, 2022

Moose running across the river pic.twitter.com/hdByai3TnS — Curiosity Of Science (@CURIOSITSClENCE) September 4, 2022

On 9/2 CBP Officers at the Nogales POE stopped two loads.

1Approx. 35,000 fentanyl pills in the air intake of a motorcycle

2Approx. 2,300 multi-color fentanyl pills, 15,000 dark blue fentanyl pills, 12,000 traditional blue fentanyl pills and 87.50 pounds of meth in a pickup. pic.twitter.com/vlIZsZ4R2W — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 5, 2022

Added egg and bacon for the late crowd. pic.twitter.com/OHup5gBycH — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 4, 2022

I paid $5.52 for the steak. $1.36 for the corn and potato. $6.88 at home or $24.99 at a restaurant. 😁 pic.twitter.com/13Ufv6Dg5o — Jason Williams (@jrock157000) September 4, 2022