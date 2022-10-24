‘The English’ Looks Like A Potentially Great Western Show

Emily Blunt’s new show “The English” looks like it’s going to be an awesome show.

Ever since the massive success of “Yellowstone,” the entertainment industry has tried to tap into westerns, and the upcoming Amazon series looks like the latest attempt.

“The English” looks like a great western series. The Amazon show stars Emily Blunt. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

While most attempts to copy the success of “Yellowstone” and “1883” have been terrible, “The English” looks solid.

Amazon’s plot description is as follows:

An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are definitely in for a fun ride with Emily Blunt leading the way.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Will “The English” be the next great western for audiences to enjoy?

As I said above, it’s not easy to replicate the success of “Yellowstone,” and nothing has come close since the Taylor Sheridan show premiered in 2018.

However, “Yellowstone” did prove people crave dark, sinister, authentic, realistic and compelling content. Sometimes, the darker the better.

It now looks like “The English” will attempt to give fans just that. The opening line of the trailer is, “I’ll tell you a story. Mine’s about revenge. Can’t help but think yours is too.” It doesn’t get much darker and sinister than that.

Emily Blunt stars in the upcoming Amazon series “The English.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Having said that, there will also be a bit of a comedy angle. That’s risky, but it can work. If it’s done properly, it can definitely work.

Furthermore, we recently saw Amazon have a ton of success with “Outer Range.” The Josh Brolin series was a sci-fi/western, and it was awesome.

So, there’s definitely a track record of success there.

“The English” premieres on Amazon November 11. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“The English” premieres November 11 on Amazon. I’m definitely putting this one down on my list and will get you guys a full review. After seeing the latest preview, I have very high expectations.