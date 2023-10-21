Emily Blunt Issues Groveling Apology For ‘Insensitive’ Language, Calling Random Chili’s Server ‘Enormous’ During Talk Show Interview In 2012

Videos by OutKick

I feel like it’s been a minute since we had a really good unnecessary, groveling celebrity apology, but we’ve got a good one courtesy of Ms. Emily Blunt.

Blunt, best known for films like A Quiet Place, Oppenheimer, and that one where Tom Cruise keeps getting killed repeatedly decided to make good over something she said during an interview… in 2012… on British television.

Apparently, some Emily Blunt superfans dredged a clip from the briny depths of the internet and were not happy about what Blunt said.

Maybe she said something abhorrent in this interview with Jonathan Ross 11 years ago.

In the clip, Blunt and Ross were talking about Chili’s.

Not my norm content but can we just take note of the fact #EmilyBlunt only used the word ‘enormous’ because #JonathonRoss did! Everyone is so focused on Emily’s part of the convo. Watch what he says first, she’s simply validating what he says, it’s not that bad in context!! pic.twitter.com/zRtP6ZMrbZ — Rae 👩🏻 John Krasinski updates (@RainbowRaeee) October 21, 2023

“When you got to Chili’s you can see why some of our American friends are enormous,” Ross said. He then talked about talking about the prodigious size of American burgers.

“Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous,” Blunt said.

If you’re wondering what the bloody hell (to borrow a Britishism) the issue with this is, it was Blunts’ use of the word “enormous” to describe someone who may or may not have been exactly that.

Blunt Issues Hall Of Fame Groveling Apology

If that’s the worst thing Emily Blunt has ever said, then she’s squeaky clean. The rest of us have a lot to atone for by comparison.

Nonetheless, Blunt saying someone was “enormous” set folks off into a tizzy. So much so that she felt compelled to issue an apology.

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago,” Blunt told PEOPLE in a statement. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

Just a reminder, she used the word enormous. She didn’t call the anonymous server Fatty Boombalatty or a slob. She used an adjective that means “very large,” which could very well have been true.

I wish I could’ve stepped in at this point, and said, “Look, Mrs. Jim From The Office, no one who actually matters cares about this. You can stop apologizing for what could be the most benign thing ever said on British television.”

I was not afforded that opportunity so the grovelfest continued.

Grovel City, Population: Emily Blunt

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” she said. “And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

That might be one of the most groveling groveling apologies I’ve ever heard groveled.

Someone should have told Blunt to just give it a beat before giving a panic apology. Those dopey “fans” of hers would find something else to get upset about within the next 24-36 hours.

The kind of people who get upset like this don’t have attention spans that are particularly enormous… I’m sorry, I mean large… apologies; fat… no, wait…

