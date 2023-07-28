Emily Blunt Taking A Break From Hollywood To Focus On Family

Videos by OutKick

Emily Blunt is putting her family ahead of her career.

Blunt is one of the most famous actresses in the entertainment industry, and she stars in the new hit “Oppenheimer.”

She’s been a star for years, and skyrocketed to fame with “Sicario.” However, millions of dollars and huge roles isn’t enough to pry her away from husband John Krasinski and her two daughters.

For that reason, she revealed she’s stepping back from acting for a year.

Emily Blunt discusses dealing with fame. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage)

Emily Blunt dials down taking new roles to focus on family.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know?’ But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” Blunt said on the “Table for Two” podcast, according to Fox News.

She further explained, “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Emily Blunt prioritizing family over her career. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Blunt also revealed that being a Hollywood star working on major movies can be very “intense” and “time-consuming.”

“The ones that are time-consuming, I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” the “Sicario” star explained when talking about easing up the load.

Blunt isn’t alone.

There seems to be more and more people in Hollywood waking up to the fact it might not be the healthiest industry to be a part of. Tom Holland also recently revealed he’s also taking a break from acting and hates Hollywood.

“I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand I am a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible…You’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to be at. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention if I don’t need it,” Holland said on “The Jay Shetty Podcast” when talking about his relationship with fame.

It sounds like Emily Blunt isn’t too far behind him with her outlook. She is choosing to prioritize her children over chasing fame.

Emily Blunt taking a short break from acting. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

You’ll never hear us knocking that mentality. Unfortunately, that’s a rare mindset in the social media era. Many people want to do things for clout. It’s honestly sad and pathetic to watch. Fortunately, Blunt, Holland and others have the correct priorities in life. You simply love to see it.