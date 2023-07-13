Actor Tom Holland HATES Being Famous: ‘Do Not Like Hollywood’

Videos by OutKick

Tom Holland really doesn’t like being famous.

Holland has become one of the most famous men in the world after multiple major film roles. None have been bigger than playing Spider-Man in multiple movies but there are plenty of other major roles.

The English actor also starred in “Cherry,” “The Devil All the Time,” “Uncharted” and currently stars in “The Crowded Room.” The man makes hits, but that doesn’t mean he likes the attention that comes with it.

In fact, he downright hates it.

Tom Holland talks about the downfalls of fame. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Tom Holland hates being famous.

“I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand I am a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible,” Holland said on “The Jay Shetty Podcast” when talking about being famous and a Hollywood star, according to PEOPLE.

Holland also commented that he tries to keep his relationship with Zendaya as “private as possible,” and also isn’t a fan of movie premieres or award shows.

“You’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to be at. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention if I don’t need it,” Holland explained as he further discussed his disdain for Hollywood.

Tom Holland is real asf for this pic.twitter.com/a2SamR8rC5 — TCU🍥 (@TheRealTCU) July 11, 2023

It’s hard to blame Holland for feeling this way.

This is a refreshing take from one of the biggest players in entertainment. The reality is most celebrities are incredibly boring in real life.

You have to remember they read lines off a script for a living. No, they’re not actually badass, that quick on the tongue or interesting for the most part.

There are some obvious exceptions, but overall, most celebrities are pretty dull and some are just awful. Yet, many treat Hollywood like it’s awesome. It’s really not, and Holland seems to understand that better than most.

Tom Holland doesn’t like Hollywood. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He has the entertainment industry at his fingertips and doesn’t want anything to do with it. That should tell you a lot. Some people spend their whole lives trying to get to the top of the mountain. Well, he got there only to find out it wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

You gotta love the line about how you’ll never catch him at a red carpet event he’s not required to be at. I think I speak for most people when I say a 30-rack of ice cold domestic beers, a bonfire and warm weather sounds like a much better time than a stuffy Hollywood event.

Also, if you didn’t know, Tom Holland is dating Zendaya. Talk about out-kicking your coverage. Holland is successful, but Zendaya might be the hottest woman in the acting game right now. She’s on the verge of being a mega-star and it’s almost certain the new “Dune” movie will push her over the edge.

Tom Holland hates being famous. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you haven’t started watching “The Crowded Room” with Holland, I recommend you do. It’s a great series. Definitely worth your time.