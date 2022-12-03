Elvis Presley’s 1970s Plane Is Up For Auction And It Looks Exactly Like You’d Expect

Elvis Presley’s 1970s private plane is up for auction, and it looks exactly how you’d expect.

We’re talking red velvet in the sky, VCRs, old-school microwaves and a TV that looks like it came right out of grandma’s house.

Elvis bought this beauty back on Dec. 22, 1976, for $840,000, according to Mecum Auctions.

The winning bidder will also get a copy of the aircraft security agreement signed by Presley and a copy of the aircraft bill of sale documentation.

What a deal! Let’s dive into some of the pictures, courtesy of Mercum.

PHOTOS: See inside Elvis Presley’s old plane

Elvis flew like a king.

How about this comfy seats!

Elvis was a big fan of Kenmore.

How about this HDTV for Elvis?

RCA!

Everyone knows this sink from your grandparent’s house.

Prepare for takeoff, Elvis.

All aboard!

Elvis Presley’s private plane ended up with with the Saudis!

What a way to fly!

The King of Rock and Roll flew like one, and this bad boy looked like a joy to be in 35,000 feet in the sky.

The plane could hold up to nine people, and six of the passengers chairs could swivel and recline. Luxurious!

The one flaw here is that, apparently, this beaut needs to be disassembled in order to ship. It took me three days to figure out how to put my kid’s dresser together, so I’m not sure I could figure this one out.

Good luck to the brave soul trying to navigate that instruction manual!

And hey, here’s some behind-the-scenes info for you on the way out …

Elvis apparently sold this plane a few months before his (alleged) death and it ended up with a Saudi Arabian company.

“The JetStar was then moved to Roswell International Air Center (ROW) in Roswell, New Mexico, where it’s been stored for decades and resides to this day,” the listing said, adding that the actual auction is set for Jan. 8.

Good luck to all!