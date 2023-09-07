Elvis Sought Marriage Advice From ‘I Dream Of Genie’ Star Barbara Eden Because, Hey, Why Not?

Videos by OutKick

Elvis Presley was a lot of things. An actor, a musician, and an honoree DEA agent to name a few. As it turns out, he also wanted to add “good husband” to that list and he asked I Dream of Genie star Barbara Eden for marriage advice.

According to OK Magazine, the King of Rock and Roll decided to get Eden’s advice while the two were shooting the 1960 film Flaming Star.

Elvis was obviously a megastar at the time, and while he hadn’t yet descended into the über-crazy phase of his Elvis-ness yet, he knew that marrying this young lady he met while stationed in Germany — named Priscilla — would be difficult.

What with his career in the showbiz and everything.

“Elvis told me about this girl that he really liked a lot,” Eden said, per OK Magazine. “He said, ‘I want to know how you and your husband survive this business. I’m a little worried about bringing her to the United States.’

“I told him, ‘This is our work,'” Eden continued. “‘He goes on location, I go on location. But we’re always together. This is how we make money, but we are a team. And as long as the two of you are a team, it will work out.”

That is solid advice, that of course, didn’t exactly work for the Presley family.

Elvis (right) and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

That Advice Wasn’t Enough To Kepp Elvis’ Marriage Afloat

Not even Eden — a woman who played a friggin’ Genie on TV — could have known what was coming for Elvis and Priscilla. She and her husband were only used to dealing with regular showbiz insanity For most people, that’s as wild as it gets.

Not Elvis and Priscilla.

No, they were dealing with the kind of crazy that leads one to buy a chimpanzee named Scatter. The kind that makes you shoot a TV because Robert Gulet was on TV. We’re talking about the variety of craziness that leads one to take up karate and think they can move clouds with their mind.

Barbara Eden could have given Elvis the greatest marriage advice in human history and their marriage would have still been headed down the same toilet upon which he met his unfortunate fried peanut butter and banana sandwich and barbiturate-fueled end.

They were married for four years before separating in 1972. Their divorce was finalized in 1973.

Either way, Eden said that Elvis was a nice guy when they worked together.

“He was such a well-bred gentleman,” she said. “Just wonderful to work with. I’d come on the set, and he’d immediately pull up a chair for me. Actors don’t do that. But he was so courteous and gracious with me.

“He was truly a nice guy in this business.”

