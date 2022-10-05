Elton John Roasts Mets During Concert, Is A Very Happy Braves Fan

Elton John took the time to roast the New York Mets mid-concert after their late-season collapse. Sir Elton is a huge Atlanta Braves fan, so he had every reason to laugh at his team’s divisional foe’s struggles.

While sitting at his piano on stage in Nashville, John learned that the Braves completed the sweep of the Mets with a 5-3 win.

“And something that makes me very happy tonight, the Braves swept the Mets,” John said before giving a big fist pump and starting playing his piano again.

Atlanta’s 5-3 win gave it a two-game lead over the Mets in the NL East at the time. Despite losing to the Miami Marlins on Monday, the Braves were still able to clinch the division on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

As for the Mets, who had a decently strong hold of the division just a month ago, were swept by the Chicago Cubs in mid-September. New York then went on to lose six times in a nine-game stretch, which included the sweep in Atlanta.

The Mets will take on the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round while the Braves await either the Philadelphia Phillies or St. Louis Cardinals in the Divisional series.