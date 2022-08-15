MLB Playoff Schedule Announced, Could Make History This Fall

MLB has announced the 2022 playoff schedule and if the World Series is pushed to seven games history will be made.

The postseason will officially get underway with Wild Card games on Friday, October 7 with the Wild Card round wrapping up on October 9 if any Game 3s are necessary.

The Division Series will begin on Tuesday, October 11 with the NLDS finishing up no later than October 16 and the ALDS concluding the following day if Game 5s are in order.

When it comes to the seven-game League Championship Series, the National League will start things off on Tuesday, October 18 while the ALCS will begin the following day while Game 2 of the NLCS will be played on the 19th as well.

Game 7 of the NLCS would be held on Tuesday, October 25 with the ALCS hosting its if necessary Game 7 on Wednesday the 26th.

2022 World Series Schedule

The World Series is when things get fun, as per usual. Each World Series game will be televised on FOX as well.

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, November 5 is the most intriguing date on the schedule because if the Series does get pushed to seven games it would be the latest World Series game in MLB history.

That Saturday could be an epic sports day with a slate of college football games leading up to Game 7 of the World Series.

Notable CFB games that Saturday include: Alabama at LSU, Tennessee at Georgia, Baylor at Oklahoma, Wake Forest at NC State, Florida State at Miami, and Clemson at Notre Dame.