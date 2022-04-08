Elon Musk’s Twitter Ownership Stake Rattles Employees, Set To Hold Company Q&A

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s advocacy for free speech on Twitter is making employees at the company concerned over a radical shift in operations.

Musk’s recent invite to Twitter’s board of directors, following his purchase of 9.2 percent of the company’s total stake, is reportedly prompting Twitter HR to hold a Q&A between the employees and the eccentric CEO as concerns of a new companywide direction swell.

As reported by The Washington Post, employees spoke on Musk’s free-spirited approach as an extensin of his harmful behavior.

“We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world,” one of the employees commented.

“How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity? … I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand.”

Company CEO Parag Agrawal sent out an internal notice to all employees on Thursday announcing the AMA-formatted scheduled with Musk.

“We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what’s happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week,” Agrawal announced.

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him.”

Twitter’s censorship of conservative social figures, including its banning of former President Donald Trump, has been rebuked by Musk numerous times, and normally met with support.

Agrawal, Jack Dorsey’s successor, has previously stated that Twitter is not “bound by the First Amendment,” which fundamentally challenges Musk’s philosophy behind improving Twitter as a free-speech forum.

Agrawal said, in an interview with MIT Technology Review, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation … [and to] focus less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.”

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

