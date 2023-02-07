Elon Musk Vows Significant Shift In Twitter’s Ideological Mindset Moving Forward

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk is vowing to make sure Twitter is a very fair place moving forward.

The Tesla founder and billionaire visionary bought the social media platform with the intention of preserving free speech on the internet.

He doubled down on that stance Tuesday afternoon when he tweeted the social media platform “will be broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world.”

That outlook is an incredibly refreshing change of pace.

Elon Musk vows changes at Twitter.

For years, Twitter turned into a cesspool of censorship for anyone who stepped out of line and it was really an echo chamber for the left.

How do we know that? Well, if you dared to question the narrative at all, you were crushed, suspended or permanently kicked off.

When the New York Post published a factual story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Twitter literally stopped it from being shared.

That’s probably the most extreme example, and right behind is the discourse surrounding the vaccine. If you didn’t immediately agree it was 100% effective and worked as advertised (not true at all), you could immediately get the boot.

Musk has his work cut out.

Elon Musk bought Twitter intent on saving it, and now, he’s made it clear different viewpoints will be accepted. Is there a line on that? Certainly there is, and time will tell where that is. After all, he already suspended Kanye West for sharing anti-Semitic messages.

However, any step back towards common sense and free speech is a step in the right direction. Musk’s goal is for Twitter to be the public square. That can’t happen if only pre-approved narratives are allowed. That’s not free discourse. That’s state sponsored propaganda at the end of the day. That doesn’t help anyone in the long run, and it’s anti-American in its very nature.

Let’s hope Elon remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting diversity of thought, which is ultimately the most important kind of diversity and one we should all strive to engage with.