Elon Musk TED Talk Highlights: Twitter Free Speech, Algorithm Manipulation & Plan B

Speaking Thursday at “TED2022: A New Era,” in Vancouver, Canada, Elon Musk addressed questions relating to his hostile takeover ambitions at Twitter where the billionaire has offered to buy all remaining outstanding shares of the company.

Musk filed a 13D with the SEC Wednesday where he offered the Twitter board a price of $54.20 for those remaining shares, which would add up to around $41 billion to buy the company and then take it private.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, so it’s really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely…so there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually,” Musk told the TED Talk host.



“My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted & broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don’t care about the economics at all.

“I’m absolutely obsessed with truth,” Musk added.

What happens if the Twitter board denies his purchase offer? Is there a plan B?

“There is,” Musk said on the stage in Vancouver.

Thursday, fellow billionaire Mark Cuban addressed Musk’s business plan and noted that “Every major tech company, Google, [Facebook], et al is on the phone with their anti trust lawyers asking if they can buy Twitter and get it approved. And Twitter is on the phone with their lawyers asking which can be their white knight.

“Gonna be interesting,” Cuban added.

In other Twitter news, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, who is one of Twitter’s largest shareholders, has rejected Musk’s $54.20 offer.

“So left wing blue check marks on @twitter are now being protected by a Saudi prince who doesn’t like @elonmusk because he makes electric cars, which undercut the power of Saudi Arabian oil,” OutKick founder Clay Travis noted.



As expected, panic has set in for the blue checkmarks who fear a wide-open Twitter under Musk’s control.

As Mark Cuban noted, this is gonna be interesting.

