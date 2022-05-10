Elon Musk Says He Would Let Trump Back on Twitter

Elon Musk says he would remove Donald Trump’s permanent ban on Twitter if his purchase of Twitter officializes.

During an address at a Future of the Car event on Tuesday, Musk called the decision to remove Trump following the events of Jan. 6 a “morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

In April, Trump said that he would not return to Twitter if new ownership were to reinstate his account. Trump says he will instead focus on his own Truth Social platform, an alternative to Twitter.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

We'll see.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for the premium price of $44 billion last month, but says the deal is not “done.” Musk says in the best-case scenario, the deal will close within three months.

