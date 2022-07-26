Elon Musk Says He Won’t Kneel For Anyone’s Forgiveness

Elon Musk continues to be in the headlines.

First was his potential purchase of Twitter, then his backpedaling when the company seemingly refused to deliver on their promises to accurately count spam users.

Finally, just a few weeks ago, he withdrew from the deal entirely:

That move lead to a lawsuit from Twitter, which is ongoing.

But the stories on Musk have gotten increasingly personal, with a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggesting that he had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergei Brin.

The Journal’s report claimed that Musk had gotten on his knees to beg forgiveness from Brin in order to salvage their friendship afterwards.

Well Musk heard about that specific allegation and did not mince words.

In a statement to the New York Post, he pointedly denied that it ever happened, saying:

“I wouldn’t get on my knees and beg for anyone”

Musk elaborated that he would only get on his knees to propose marriage, and that while he hasn’t proposed to Brin, they’re still on good terms. He also told the Post that he had been together with Brin over the weekend with “many mutual friends.”

He even sent a picture of both of them, although it’s unclear when it was taken:

The personal stories on Musk have come fast and furious in recent days.

Many in the media openly do not want him to take control of Twitter, predominantly out of fear that ending the overwhelming left wing bias from the company would eliminate much of their influence.

His defense of free speech is antithetical to major media figures who are desperate to define the news by choosing which stories to cover and how to cover them.

Most importantly, Musk said he would support Ron DeSantis for President. That’s a red line for left wing media members.

Since he’s openly rejecting the woke, progressive agenda, personal attacks on him will only increase. Musk might not comment on all of them, but for this he had the correct response; “I wouldn’t get on my knees for anyone.”