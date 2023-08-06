Elon Musk Promises To Pay Legal Bills Of Those ‘Unfairly Treated’ Over Posts On X

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve ever been punished for something you posted on social media, you may be entitled to compensation. At least, that’s if Elon Musk has anything to say about it.

The owner of X — formerly known as Twitter — has promised to fund the legal bill of those who were “unfairly treated” by their employer because of their activity on the social media platform.

He added there would be “no limit” to the financial aid.

And apparently, he plans to be aggressive about it.

“We won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk Shakes Up Social Media Landscape

The billionaire acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October. And since then, he’s made a habit of overhauling the policies of the previous regime.

On July 24, Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo with a white X on a black background. A few days later, the billionaire announced users using the social media platform reached a “new high,” along with a graph that showed the latest count totals more than 540 million.

But along with the rebrand has come a change in philosophy. Musk considers himself “a free speech absolutist,” and X reflects those values.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in April 2022.

And much to the chagrin of the left-wing blue check brigade, he’s kept his promise to create a true public forum.

But that hasn’t stopped companies from punishing employees who share opinions that don’t toe the woke company line or facts that don’t support the narrative.

So if you were one of those people who lost your job for spreading COVID “misinformation,” you might just be in luck.

Time to give Elon Musk a call.