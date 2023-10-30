Elon Musk Plans To Also Make X a Dating App

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as “X” to create what he describes as the “everything app.” Everything includes news, podcasts, videos, articles, shows and … dating.

Business Insider recently detailed a meeting between Musk and X staffers from the summer during which he announced a plan to add a “fully fledged” dating component to the app in 2024.

“Musk did not get into details of how exactly X would become a dating app, if there was any user demand for such features, or what further product changes would be made to turn it into one, one of the people present said,” says the report.

“However, the idea is in line with Musk’s push for features that require payment, as most dating apps today are some form of subscription service.”

Musk did not explain how the dating feature would function in conjunction with the rest of the app.

One idea: X could give users the option to make their account available for other users to swipe left or right while visiting their page, the standard practice for letting a fellow online dater know you are interested.

It’s also unclear if the dating app will be included with X Premium — the standard $8/month service — or part of a separate subscription.

“He wants people to pay for everything,” a source told Insider,

ELON MUSK X PLATFORM

Musk has been open about the financial struggles of the platform. Monday, a reporter from the New York Times reported that the service is worth $19 billion, less than half of the $44 billion Musk paid for it a year ago.

The Wall Street Journal adds that X is on pace to generate $3 billion from advertising revenue this year, down from $4.1 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of daily active users on the X mobile application has declined by 16% since Musk’s purchase.

Musk hopes frustrated daters can help the cause.

As well as online bankers.

Musk also told employees during the meeting that X will additionally create a digital bank, which he believes can help turn the app into a $250 billion business.

An online bank on X would ease concerns of banks eventually freezing accounts over their political options, a fear that was brought near the forefront of the conversation last November when rapper Kanye West claimed he lost access to his accounts after accusing a “Jewish cabal” of taking advantage of him.

That said, X still needs to obtain the appropriate licenses in each US state to offer banking or money transfer services.

So far, the company has received licenses in nine states, most recently Iowa and Mississippi.

What features should X add after a bank and dating app?