Elon Musk’s Mom, Maye Musk, Is A 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Elon Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, is officially a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model after the magazine revealed Monday. “At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her,” SI swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement about her cover model.

Musk is joined by Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara, and Asian curve model Yumi Nu as 2022 cover models for the iconic magazine.

Maye Musk is no stranger to the modeling game. Her career started over 50 years ago and she became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel ever at age 69.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time!🤩,” Maye wrote Monday on her Instagram page where she is very active posting her modeling work.

A native of Canada by birth who moved to South Africa with her family in 1950, Maye was a finalist for Miss South Africa in 1969 and in 1970 she married Errol Musk, a South African engineer. In 1971, Maye gave birth to the possible new owner of Twitter, Elon.

By 1979, Maye was divorced and off rebuilding her life as a model. She’s appeared on Special Ki cereal boxes, in Revlon ads and she even popped up in a Beyonce video. There was also a nude cover for Time, a nude cover for New York magazine and campaigns for Target, Virgin America, and then the job with CoverGirl.

And now Maye Musk is the oldest cover model in Sports Illustrated swimsuit history.

