Elon Musk Rips Wokeness In Brutal Fashion: VIDEO

Elon Musk continues to battle the woke mind virus consuming America.

The billionaire Tesla founder and X owner has been a consistent voice against the woke nonsense we’ve seen unfold over the past several years. He even blamed his child’s private education for turning them into a communist.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil…I’ve made many overtures but she doesn’t want to spend time with me,” Musk explained in the book “Elon Musk.”

Now, the tech visionary is, once again, putting wokeness in his sights.

Elon Musk slams wokeness.

“I’m generally against things that are anti-meritocratic or where there’s an attempt to suppress discussion. Or, even discussing a topic is not allowed. The woke mind virus is communism rebranded,” the billionaire genius bluntly stated during an interview with Lex Fridman.

“If the woke is left, then I suppose that’s true. I think there’s aspects of the left that are good. If you’re in favor of the environment or if you want to have a positive future for humanity or you believe in empathy for your fellow human beings, you know, being kind and not cruel, whatever those values are,” Musk further explained when asked by Fridman if he’s framed as a right-winger.

Musk is 100% correct.

There’s no question at all that Musk’s assessment and view of the woke mind virus is completely correct. Communism demands uniformity, crushes dissent, doesn’t allow for differing views, the state is viewed as God and anyone who steps out of line is crushed.

How is wokeness any different? What happens if you say something the woke mob doesn’t like? It attempts to ruin your life.

Believe men and women are different? Good luck. Don’t think violent mobs should be allowed to roam American streets? You’re a bigot. The examples go on and on.

Right now, there are pro-Hamas students on college campuses in America, and we’re supposed to pretend that’s just normal. No chance in hell, folks. No chance.

The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

Elon Musk also isn’t the first person to make this comparison. Bill Maher shared some incredible comments comparing the wokes to communists, and it’s a must-listen segment, especially for younger people.

“The problem with communism and some very recent ideologies here at home is that they think you can change reality by screaming it, that you can bend human nature by holding your breath, but that’s the difference between reality and your mommy. Lincoln once said, ‘You can repeal all past history but you still cannot repeal human nature,’ but he’s canceled now, so f*ck him,” Maher said during a February episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Props to Elon Musk and everyone else standing up to wokeness. It can't be tolerated or allowed because once you give an inch, the woke mob takes a mile. There will never be enough knee bending to make it end.