Elon Musk Blames Woke Private School For Turning Child Into Transgender Communist

Elon Musk is taking serious aim at the private school one of his kids attended for making them s communist.

The X owner and Tesla founder has been on the warpath against wokeness for years, and only seems to be escalating his war in defense of free speech and common sense.

Author Walter Isaacson is releasing an upcoming book about the tech billionaire titled “Elon Musk,” and the Wall Street Journal released an excerpt that shines a light on his relationship with his transgender child Jenna. Musk claims the secrecy and deception about Jenna’s transition started from the jump.

His child texted his brother, “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don’t tell my dad.” Things only got worse from there for their relationship.

Elon Musk believes his kid’s school turned them into a communist. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Elon Musk blames private school for turning child into a communist.

Musk claims Jenna cut off all-contact after becoming a Marxist and he believes the schooling the child received at the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica is to blame.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil…I’ve made many overtures but she doesn’t want to spend time with me,” Musk explained to Isaacson in the book.

Tuition at Crossroads costs roughly $50,000 a year, according to the New York Post.

Elon Musk continues to slam wokeness. (Photo by PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk wants to destroy wokeness.

Musk also indicated during his exchange with Isaacson that Jenna’s transition sparked his war against the wokes.

“Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child, Xavier, then 16, to transition,” Isaacson writes in “Elon Musk.”

Musk also made it clear that the woke mind virus must be defeated and completely eradicated in order for society to flourish.

“Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multiplanetary,” the billionaire explained in the book.

Elon Musk is taking a strong stand against wokeness. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk isn’t afraid to call balls and strikes.

While Musk certainly doesn’t view himself as a Republican, he does view himself as someone capable of tipping the scales in the war against wokeness.

He bought X because he wanted to open it up to more free speech and end the insane censorship. He didn’t need to do that, but he did because he’s at war with an ideology that seeks to fundamentally change society.

Furthermore, he’s also been clear that he thinks the transgender discourse and actions being taken by minors is insane. The SpaceX founder called for prison sentences for parents or doctors who allow operations to happen or conduct them.

It’s clear this fight won’t slow down for Musk. Those of us standing up to wokeness need him in the fight as well as anyone else who can take a stand. Props to him for continuing to speak up when so many refuse to do the same.