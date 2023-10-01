Elon Musk Hip Fires A Barrett 50 Cal In Viral Video, ‘Liberal Trigger Post’

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk has a habit of triggering Liberals just by existing, but he went a different route in a social media video that quickly went viral.

The SpaceX, Tesla, and X head honcho was just at the southern border a few days ago to check things out for himself.

On Friday night, Musk decided to show off a video of himself firing off his Barrett .50 cal.

Better yet, it was in glorious slow motion.

Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal pic.twitter.com/OkNnjWid0r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2023

That sound you heard was folks on the Left snapping their phones in rage after seeing Musk exercising his First Amendment right.

Of course, many other people enjoyed it a whole hell of a lot. In fact, at last check, Musk’s video has racked up nearly 73 million views.

BASED — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 30, 2023

As previously mentioned, Musk had already been in the news this week because of his top to the US-Mexico border. According to Reuters, Musk — who noted that he’s an immigrant and described himself as “Pro-immigrant” — talked about ways to overhaul US immigration policies.

He suggested “expedited legal approval” accomplished through a “greatly expanded legal immigration system.” Musk also noted that he wanted that system to welcome “hard-working and honest” migrants while keeping those breaking the law out.

“We want to do both things – smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk said.

