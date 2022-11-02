Elon Musk Fires Back At AOC On Twitter: ‘Now Pay $8’

Much has been made about the possibility of verified Twitter users having to pay to keep their prized blue checkmarks. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — herself the recipient of a verified check mark — tweeted at Musk thinking she had caught on to a real stroke of irony.

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

Oh, AOC. Not the wittiest, that one. God love her for trying.

She’s conflating “free speech” and free as in cheap, the subscription plan in question was for verified checkmarks while Twitter itself was still going to be free…

The entire thing — like much of the district she represents — is just a complete mess but cut her some slack, she tried her best.

Well, Elon Musk sure didn’t miss her attempt at comedy or irony or whatever it was she was trying to do.

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Let’s all hang on to this tweet when the $8 verification key kicks and we’ll see if Miss AOC still has a blue check mark.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but I think she will.

AOC and Musk Have Collided Online Before

The congresswoman out of New York has gotten into with Musk on what is now his home turf once before.

Earlier this year she tweeted, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him out to dinner and made him feel special.”

Musk responded by saying “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

At the time, she claimed she was talking about Zuckerburg in her original tweet, but her gripe was the traditional liberal line of reasoning in favor of going after Musk.

Ocasio-Cortez is just the latest — and certainly not the last — liberal to go after Musk for his “radical” idea of Twitter being an open forum for people to discuss ideas.

