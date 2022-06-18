Elon Musk Attacked For Endorsing Republicans, Clay Travis Responds

Clay Travis discussed Elon Musk’s statements to Twitter employees, which the OutKick founder said were in no way controversial.

“All Elon Musk is trying to do is put in place content-neutral policies,” Travis said. “The best way I could imagine he could describe that is the 10% of people on the far left should be just as angry as the 10% of people on the far right.”

Travis said if that is happening, Musk has relayed that he believes he’s doing a good job running Twitter.

Musk also told his Twitter followers that would likely support Gov. Ron DeSantis if he runs for president in 2024, and former television host Jemele Hill does not agree.

“Yet another example of people throwing that genius label around way too casually,” Hill tweeted. “EM is just another entitled, self-absorbed rich guy who really is only interested in protecting the interests of the billionaire class.”

Travis said Musk getting attacked for supporting Hispanic Republican woman Mayra Flores and DeSantis isn’t Musk trying to protect the billionaire class.

“He’s trying to protect sanity in an insane world.”

