Elon Musk Calls For Disney To Fire CEO Bob Iger

Like most Disney fans, Elon Musk wants the company to fire CEO Bob Iger.

Musk responded to a report from CNBC on Thursday that Disney continues to advertise on Facebook and Instagram despite a New Mexico lawsuit alleging the Meta services enable child sexual abuse and trafficking:

“Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material,” Musk posted on X. “Real stand up guy.”

Muke then added: “He should be fired immediately.” “Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

Last week, Musk told Iger to “go fuck himself” for pulling ads from X in purported protest of antisemitic content.

But as I wrote in a column Thursday, advertisers like Disney are not boycotting X in a stance against antisemitism.

Rather, advertisers are boycotting X in a stance against free speech on the internet.

If advertisers were protesting antisemitism on social media, they’d also boycott TikTok and Meta, both of which have a much higher percentage of antisemitic and anti-Israel posts than X.

They are not.

Moreover, claims that Meta is enabling child pornography were substantiated in a Wall Street Journal exposé last week.

Yet CEOs of Disney, Apple, and IBM, Coca-Cola, and Walmart have launched no such boycott against Meta.

Nor has Media Matters pressured them to do so.

Just X.

You can read our full column on said topic below and why the timing of the boycott is hardly a coincidence:

"Advertisers are not boycotting X in a stance against antisemitism but in a stance against free speech on the internet — ahead of the election."



Aside from Iger’s hypocrisy, he has also done a poor job running Disney.

Nearly every recent film has proven to be a disaster at the box office — from Wish to The Marvels, from Lightyear, to Strange World, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to The Little Mermaid.

Specifically, The Marvels just set the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) record for the lowest-ever box office debut, at just $47 million.

OutKick writer Ian Miller documented Disney’s struggles in an article last month:

“They abandoned what made them into the company and brand they are today in order to chase praise from left wing media outlets and progressive Twitter posters.

“Ignoring that at least 50% of their audience had no interest in their political views, at best, and strongly disagreed with them at worst.

“For a company that relies on consumers spending their leisure time and money on their products, it was a devastatingly incompetent strategy that predictably has failed in spectacular fashion.”

Perhaps firing Bob Iger could solve some of those struggles.