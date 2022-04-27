Elon Musk Accused Of Misogyny After Criticizing Female Twitter Executives

If you thought the female executives at Twitter were just going to lie down and let their new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, walk through those corporate doors without a fight, you’d be very wrong. The ladies wasted no time launching a campaign against Musk in the form of labeling him misogynistic without actually saying it directly.

Lara Cohen, a Twitter global head of partners executive, went off on Musk (again, without directly naming the new owner) for signaling out Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde and chief marketing officer Leslie Berland. Gadde was reportedly brought to tears over Musk’s purchase. Tuesday, Musk condemned Gadde for her role in censoring the New York Post over its Hunter Biden laptop story.

The new Twitter owner called the Post’s suspension as a result of the story “incredibly inappropriate” and that was targeted directly at Gadde.

That led to Gadde entering the crosshairs and Cohen pounced on the opportunity to fight back against her new boss.

“Color me shocked SHOCKED that people are coming for two of our prominent female executives on day 1 of this thing,” Cohen tweeted.

That’s right, according to Cohen this was a misogynistic attack aimed at women. Or maybe it was aimed at executives who started to make speech decisions based on their political belief system.

Lara? You think it could be that?

While Lara and her fellow lib lib executives were busy crying victim, Musk was working his way through the executive hierarchy to figure out who else will need to be dealt with.

One of those executives is Twitter lawyer Jim Baker who was called out by conservative commentator Mike Cernovich. Baker, who was general counsel for the FBI, is accused of facilitating a meeting between the top law enforcement agency and Hillary Clinton’s lawyer Michael Sussmann in which, according to Cernovich, Sussmann “presented fabricated evidence in the Alfa bank matter.”

“This is who is inside Twitter. He facilitated fraud,” Cernovich tweeted to Musk, who responded, “Sounds pretty bad…”

Twitter executives are expected to keep their jobs for six months as the transfer of power switches over to Musk’s team. Gadde is expected to be one of the first to be looking for a new job since the new boss has already made it clear her decisions have been “incredibly inappropriate.”

And you can bet the ladies will spend every single day of that six months trying to cook up something — misogyny was the first cruise missile of this battle — on Musk to hurt their hated enemy.

Lara Cohen seems to be indicating she’s not going to be fired without a fight. Good luck, homegirl.