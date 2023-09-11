Elizabeth Hurley Respects Summer, Actually Declares It’s An Indian Summer

Videos by OutKick

It’s game on, Pumpkin Spice Latte mafia.

There have been some major accomplishments over my lengthy Internet career, but very few of those highs compares to when I learned today that Elizabeth Hurley is Team #RespectSummer, which I have been promoting like crazy the last two weeks as Americans hunker down for fall.

Here in the States, there’s this disgusting behavior where women start placing pumpkins on their front porches at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday after Labor Day. You have suburban housewives forcing husbands to yank the Halloween decorations out of the attic on Labor Day. You have suburban wives flat out BEGGING for hoodie weather.

I’ve said it and I’ll say it again, the autumnal equinox is on September 23 and any such displays of disrespecting summer will be called out and shamed. No, you can’t make a Crock pot of creamy chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes UNTIL September 23. No, you can’t say, “Let’s go for a drive and look at fall colors” UNTIL September 23.

Stop and think how happy I was this afternoon when I was scrolling through Instagram, as part of my job, and noticed 58-year-old Elizabeth Hurley dumping out bikini content and declaring “#IndianSummer.”

Oh hell yeah it is, Liz Hurley.

After two weeks battling the PSLM (Pumpkin Spice Latte Mafia) I have to say it felt like an uphill battle I wasn’t going to win. There were days when I felt like my Respect Summer campaign was slipping away as my wife started lighting up a pumpkin smores candle that reminded me of mid-November.

And then I noticed a neighbor putting out pumpkins. And I might as well not even open up Facebook where the PSLMs brag every single time a meteorologist predicts temperatures in the 60s and rain.

Then Elizabeth Hurley suddenly reminds me why I’m in this fight and it all feels worth it.

Thank you, Elizabeth.