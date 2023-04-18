Elijah Wood Excited For ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Remakes, Reminds People Making Money Is A Good Thing

Videos by OutKick

Elijah Wood is pumped to see how the new “Lord of the Rings” films shake out.

Warner Bros. is slated to release an entire new “Lord of the Rings” series more than two decades after the original saga from Peter Jackson with Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin and other stars.

Whenever you entertainment fans hear about a remake in the works, the first concern is always whether or not it will disgrace the memory and legacy of the original work.

“Lord of the Rings,” a creation from J. R. R. Tolkien, is rightfully viewed as an epic film achievement, and it still holds up as a classic decades later.

With new movies in the works, it’s more than fair to be nervous, but the man famous for playing Frodo Baggins definitely isn’t.

Elijah Wood discusses new “Lord of the Rings” movies. (Photo by New Line/WireImage)

Not only is Wood pumped for the new movies, but he pointed out in an interview with GQ something few in Hollywood seem to understand these days:

Making money is the goal and that means you have to provide a solid product.

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies. Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art.’ And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive,” the face of “Lord of the Rings” said during the GQ interview.

The “Yellowjackets” actor further told GQ, “But ‘Lord of the Rings’ didn’t come out of that place. It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

Elijah Wood is pumped to see new “Lord of the Rings” movies. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The star actor is correct with his assessment.

Hollywood has developed a nasty little problem over the past couple years. Instead of producing stuff that’s commercially viable, the new strategy is to pump out woke content that plays to a very small but very loud group of people.

Making movies is ultimately a business, and Hollywood has dropped off significantly due to this shift in mindset.

When content that’s entertaining is produced, studios and networks make unreal amounts of cash. “Top Gun: Maverick” focused on being a popcorn flick that celebrated the USA. It made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office.

“Yellowstone,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us” and a few other shows focus on just being great entertainment and they’re all hits. It’s weird how that works. Provide a service or value and people fork over their money.

That’s what Elijah Wood is reminding people. You can have great content and have content that makes money. Look at the original “Lord of the Rings” films. They were excellent and made huge amounts of money. The formula isn’t secret. It’s shockingly simple.

Let’s hope everyone at Warner Bros. involved gives fans a film series worth watching. That’s all anyone is asking for.

Elijah Wood discusses new “Lord of the Rings” movies. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Also, if you haven’t seen Elijah Wood in “Yellowjackets,” I suggest you do. He’s an excellent season two addition, and it’s simply a great show.