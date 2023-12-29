Elijah Moore Suffers Scary Injury, Shakes On The Ground

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore appeared to suffer a very serious injury Thursday night against the Jets.

The talented receiver appeared to go into the ground pretty normally after making a standard catch, but things took a very scary turn.

Moore appeared to drive his head into the ground, and it looked like parts of his upper body immediately seized up.

The Browns receiver then started shaking uncontrollably on the ground as players signaled for help. He didn’t return to the game.

man this Elijah Moore hit did NOT look good #NYJ #NFL pic.twitter.com/aHMSowQ3WC — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 29, 2023

Elijah Moore suffers scary moment against the Jets.

Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Elijah Moore is officially in the league’s concussion protocol and more updates are expected today.

“His status now in doubt for the next week and you hope Elijah Moore is in a good position today,” Rapoport explained.

You can watch Rapoport’s full report below on Moore’s status after the scary Thursday night injury.

From @GMFB: Injury updates from last night and moving forward, focusing on #Browns WR Elijah Moore (concussion), #Texans QB CJ Stroud (cleared concussion protocol), #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), and #49ers QB Brock Purdy (stinger). pic.twitter.com/JQpqpA11eH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2023

Hopefully, Moore is able to bounce back as quickly as possible, but as Rapoport noted, there are serious doubts about his availability moving forward.

It’s always a very serious situation whenever someone has a head injury, and things only escalate when a player starts shaking.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore suffers scary injury against the Jets. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This remains a fluid situation. Continue to check back for any updates on Moore as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.