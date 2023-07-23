Videos by OutKick

Elijah Holyfield is awaiting his next opportunity in the NFL. In the meantime, he is looking insanely jacked while working his way back to the gridiron.

Holyfield, son of former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield, was a four-star prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2016. The University of Georgia ultimately received his commitment and the Atlanta-native spent two years in a reserve role before breaking out as a junior.

He rushed for 1,018 yards on 159 carries with seven touchdowns while splitting time with D’Andre Swift in 2018. Holyfield is built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds and could get to the next level with an impressive burst or run over defenders who got in his way.

Although Holyfield had another year of eligibility remaining, he decided to forgo his senior season. The NFL Draft ultimately came and went without hearing his name called.

Holyfield went undrafted and signed with the Panthers. From there, he had a year-long sting with the Eagles and later landed with the Bengals.

Legendary boxer @holyfield on the sidelines to root for the @Eagles and his son Elijah who was signed this week #FlyEaglesFly #WildCardWeekend pic.twitter.com/xcdfV3NMty — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 5, 2020

Unfortunately, right as Holyfield was making a push for an active roster spot ahead of the 2022 season, a torn ACL ended his third year before it began. The recovery period began in July and he has been working back ever since.

Elijah Holyfield was just carted off the field. Looked like he injured his right leg/knee. pic.twitter.com/0BuWmG3g4O — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 27, 2022

Now, as training camps get underway across the NFL in 2023, Holyfield is ready. All he needs is a shot.

Elijah Holyfield is shredded.

To help try and boost his stock, the 25-year-old running back posted video from his recent workouts. They took place 11 months after his ACL surgery and he looks like the Hulk.

11 Months Post ACL Surgery…back ready to go!💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/gHFeEdReAu — Elijah Holyfield (@EH_taught_me) July 21, 2023

Holyfield comes across as a little bit stiff. That has always been the case.

What he lacks in fluidity, he makes up in strength. Tackling Holyfield is a difficult task.

When tackling Elijah Holyfield goes wrong. pic.twitter.com/2nlTktNRHz — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) November 17, 2018

Elijah Holyfield just carrying a defender into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/rOftba5hmQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 3, 2018

Elijah Holyfield, this man has a family for goodness sake. pic.twitter.com/T7kJ4AEyP6 — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 13, 2018

Should an NFL team be in need of a bruiser of a ball-carrier, Holyfield is available. The heavyweight champion’s son is back to full strength and ready to run dudes over.

To list him at 215 pounds might be understated. If not, and he is truly 215 pounds, he’s 215 pounds of pure muscle and nothing more!